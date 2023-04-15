Home

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sikander Raza Fifty Powers Punjab Kings To Narrow Win

IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, LSG vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 23, April 15: Sikander Raza scored his maiden IPL fifty against LSG at the Ekana Stadium to help Punjab Kings to their third win.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Lucknow Super Giants VS Punjab 159/8 (20.0) 157/8 (19.2) Run Rate: (Current: 8.12) PBKS need 5 runs in 5 balls at 6 rpo Last Wicket: Harpreet Brar c Nicholas Pooran b Mark Wood 6 (4) - 153/8 in 18.5 Over Shahrukh Khan 19 * (9) 0x4, 2x6 Kagiso Rabada 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Ravi Bishnoi (2.2-0-14-2) * Mark Wood (4-0-35-2)

HIGHLIGHTS | Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls. Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare. Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 while Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs. For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece.

