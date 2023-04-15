Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sikander Raza Fifty Powers Punjab Kings To Narrow Win
live

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sikander Raza Fifty Powers Punjab Kings To Narrow Win

IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, LSG vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 23, April 15: Sikander Raza scored his maiden IPL fifty against LSG at the Ekana Stadium to help Punjab Kings to their third win.

Updated: April 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Shahrukh Khan

19* (9) 0x4, 2x6

Kagiso Rabada

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Ravi Bishnoi

(2.2-0-14-2)*

Mark Wood

(4-0-35-2)
LSG vs PBKS, LSG vs PBKS News, LSG vs PBKS Live, LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Live Updates, LSG vs PBKS Live News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live News, LSG vs PBKS Live Pics, LSG vs PBKS Score On Google news, LSG vs PBKS Latest News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Updates, LSG vs PBKS Dream11, LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS on Google discover, LSG vs PBKS on Bing, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Updates, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Pics, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Latest News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates, LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Live LSG vs PBKS, KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,
LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Socre

Live Updates

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Bishnoi to bowl the final over. SRK takes a double on first ball. 5 needed from 5. He goes again, but the ball drops in front of a diving Deepak Hooda. 3 needed from 4. SRK hits a four to win the game. PBKS win by 2 wickets.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings need 20 runs in the last two overs and Shahrukh Khan is still out in the middle. Onus will be on SRK now. Can he pull it off? Edged and goes for a six. SRK gets a maximum.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTT!!!! BIG BIG wicket for LSG. Sikander Raza is caught by Marcus Stoinis for 57. Big setback for Punjab Kings. PBKS 140/7 (18)

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Run out scare for Sikander Raza. He is home by an inch. Raza finishes the over with a four. PBKS 137/6 (17)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: What a heck of a catch by KL Rahul. He dives to his left to pluck a blinder to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. PBKS 122/6

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Mark Wood comes into the attack and Sikander Raza just pushes the ball away for a four. Fifty for Raza for the first time in IPL. Brilliant knock at a time when his side lost wickets regularly.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Bishnoi comes into attack for the first time and Sam Curran sends him to the fence. But wait, Curran hits the same area the next ball and is caught by Krunal Pandya. PBKS 117/5 (15)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Four more for Sikander Raza, this time off a scoop towards fine leg. Nine from the over. PBKS 108/4 (14)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Sikander Raza is on a role here. After a six in the last over, the right-hander hits Krunal Pandya for a 6, 6, 4 to steer Punjab Kings. 99/4 (13)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Sikander Raza is key to Punjab Kings’ chase. The Zimbabwean hits Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge six. PBKS 82/4 (12)

HIGHLIGHTS | Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls. Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare. Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 while Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs. For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 15, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 11:58 PM IST

More Stories