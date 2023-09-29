Top Recommended Stories

  • PAK 345/5 (50), NZ 346/5 (43.4) | PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets
PAK 345/5 (50), NZ 346/5 (43.4) | PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

Pakistan Vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match Cricket Score and Updates: The Kiwis emerge victorious by 5 wickets over Pakistan.

Updated: September 29, 2023 10:35 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score

AS IT HAPPENED | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score: New Zealand have chased down a high-scoring total of 345 runs to emerge victorious 5 wickets over Pakistan.

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

Live Updates

  • Sep 29, 2023 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs NZ, World Cup, Warm-up Match: That’s it!! New Zealand have won this game by 5 wickets. NZ 346/5 (43.4)

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE PAK vs NZ, World Cup, Warm-up Match: 41 overs gone, New Zealand are now cruising at 310/4. NZ 310/4

  • Sep 29, 2023 9:05 PM IST
    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: NZ skipper Tom Latham got out after scoring 18 runs. Usama Mir got his wicket. OUT! Usama Mir striked again in his very next over and dismissed Glenn Phillips too. NZ 218/4 (29.2)
  • Sep 29, 2023 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: 200!! comes up for New Zealand. 8 runs from this over. New Zealand is heading ahead in a good way. NZ 212/2 (27)

  • Sep 29, 2023 8:41 PM IST
    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Rachin Ravindra departs after scoring 97 runs. WHAT A KNOCK! from him. Agha Salman gets the breakthrough for Pakistan. NZ 183/2 (23.1)
  • Sep 29, 2023 8:28 PM IST
    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: 150!! comes up for New Zealand inside the first 20 overs only. Great start for the Kiwis. 9 from the over NZ 153/1 (20)
  • Sep 29, 2023 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Fifty comes in for Rachin Ravindra as New Zealand cross 100 run mark. Kane Williamson enters forties. NZ 119/1 (16)

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Rachin Ravindra is playing the anchor’s knock. The New Zealand opener is playing his shots accurately and looks for a big score. NZ 85/1 (12)

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: Kane Williamson comes out bat and have so far played on a cautious mode along with Rachin Ravindra. Although Williamson has been ruled out of the first game against England, he is looking in very good shape today as he hit Haris Rauf for three fours in an over. NZ 50/1 (7)

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score: OUTTT! Pakistan have started in the best possible way in the second innings as Hasan Ali sends back Devon Conway in the second over. NZ 4/1 (1.1)

