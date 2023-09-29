By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PAK 345/5 (50), NZ 346/5 (43.4) | PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets
Pakistan Vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match Cricket Score and Updates: The Kiwis emerge victorious by 5 wickets over Pakistan.
AS IT HAPPENED | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score: New Zealand have chased down a high-scoring total of 345 runs to emerge victorious 5 wickets over Pakistan.
Trending Now
Squads:
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.