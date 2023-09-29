Home

PAK vs NZ 3rd Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

PAK 345/5 (50), NZ 346/5 (43.4)

Pakistan Vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match Cricket Score and Updates: The Kiwis emerge victorious by 5 wickets over Pakistan.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan VS New Zealand 345/5 (50.0) 346/5 (43.4) Run Rate: (Current: 7.92) NZ win by 5 wickets Last Wicket: James Neesham c Shadab Khan b Mohammad Wasim 33 (21) - 328/5 in 42.4 Over Mark Chapman 65 * (41) 6x4, 3x6 Mitchell Santner 1 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Hasan Ali (7.4-0-66-1) * Mohammad Wasim (7-0-58-1)

LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ, 3rd World Cup Warm Up Match Cricket Live Score

AS IT HAPPENED | NZ vs PAK, 3rd World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Score: New Zealand have chased down a high-scoring total of 345 runs to emerge victorious 5 wickets over Pakistan.

Squads:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

