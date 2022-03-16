PAK vs AUS, Australia vs Pakistan Test Match 2 Day 5. (SCORECARD) As It Happened

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi. The 2nd test match ends in a draw. Another engrossing session of a test match between the two sides. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (196) missed out on a well deserved double century. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon late strikes brought his team right back into the game, however, it was too late.

Mohammed Rizwan, the star of the post tea session slammed a hundred (104*) and made sure Pakistan does not lose the match. He remained not out with Nauman Ali until the Australian captain decided that enough is enough and they shook hands with two deliveries to spare.

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1), Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession yesterday (fourth day of the Test) after been set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia. For Australia, they would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match.

