PAK vs AUS, Australia vs Pakistan Test Match 2 Day 5. (SCORECARD) As It Happened

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi. The 2nd test match ends in a draw. Another engrossing session of a test match between the two sides. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (196) missed out on a well deserved double century. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon late strikes brought his team right back into the game, however, it was too late.Also Read - Brain Fade Moment For Azhar Ali As He Gets Out In Identical Fashion To Sachin Tendulkar's Controversial Ducking Dismissal | VIDEO

Mohammed Rizwan, the star of the post tea session slammed a hundred (104*) and made sure Pakistan does not lose the match. He remained not out with Nauman Ali until the Australian captain decided that enough is enough and they shook hands with two deliveries to spare. Also Read - 2nd Test: Australia Take Control of Second Test Against Pakistan

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (1), Azhar Ali (6) in quick succession yesterday (fourth day of the Test) after been set a massive target of 506 runs by Australia. For Australia, they would look to pick up wickets at regular intervals to entertain any thoughts of winning the Test match. Also Read - WATCH: Australian Cricketer Alex Carey Falls into Swimming Pool, Teammates Burst Into Laughter

Check Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction and Check the latest Test match Live score , AUS vs PAK second Test Live Match, Australia vs Pakistan Test match Live Score Today, Australia vs Pakistan Test Live Score, Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, AUS vs PAK  Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here. ( SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Swepson will bowl the last over. Just three balls left in the match and Australia and Pakistan have shook hands. This means – THIS HISTORIC TEST MATCH ENDS IN A DRAW!!! Pakistan finishes on 443-7.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: FOUR!!! Rizwan is not letting the opportunity to score. FOUR!!! Another boundary from Rizwan. He reaches on 99 now. There are claps and smiles in the dressing room now. Appeal for run-out! This looks close but Rizwan is home comfortably. Rizwan gets to his 100. What a knock! Incredible stuff. Pakistan 439-7. One over remains.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Marnus Labuschagne in the attack now. Appeal for caught behind and Umpire denies it. Australia takes a review and there was nothing on ultra edge. Nauman Ali survives. Maiden over by Labuschagne. 2 overs left now. Pakistan dressing room now is now relaxed. It has been a herculean effort from them.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Swepson has bowled a lot of full toss and that has hurt his chances for getting a wicket. DROPPED! Usman Khawaja drops a sitter. Oh Uzi! What have you done. 3 overs left in the match now. Pakistan 426-7 after 169 overs.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: SIX!!! That was a rubbish ball from Swepson and dispatched by Rizwan for a maximum over the fine leg boundary. Just 5 overs left in the match. Australian captain Pat Cummins is running out of options from here. Lyon completes a maiden. Pakistan now 422-7 after 168 overs.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: This has been a blockbuster of a test match. Just 7 overs left in the match now. Can Australia sneak off a win from here? Highly unlikely as Rizwan is still in the middle. Pakistan now 416-7 after 165 overs.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: Back to back boundaries for Sajid Khan! Just as we speak. Edged and OUT!!! Sajid Khan departs. Nathan Lyon has brought Australia in the game single-handedly. Australia are now 3 wickets away. There is deafening silence in the crowd. 8 overs left in the match.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: FOUR!!! Rizwan packs a punch. He is a fighter and his innings is a reflection of that. Only 9 overs left in the match now. Cummins has the ball in his hand. FOUR!!! Second boundary off the over. This is brilliant stuff from the wicket-keeper batter. Pakistan 406-6 after 163.1 overs

  • 5:29 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: FOUR!!! Rizwan does not wants to give up. He will play his shots. New ball has been taken and Mitchell Starc has been brought back into the attack. Just 10 overs left in the test match. Currently – there are two results possible in the match – either an Australian win or a draw. Pakistan 398-6 after 162 overs.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Live | PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 5: OUT!!! Caught. Babar Azam departs 4 short of a 200. Heart breaking stuff in the middle for Pakistan supporters. An absolute blinder of a knock which almost saved Pakistan from an embarrassing defeat. Just as we speak! Another wicket and Faheem Ashraf departs for a duck. Pakistan now 6 down for for 392.