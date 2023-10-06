Top Recommended Stories

PAK Vs NED HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 81 Runs

Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 2: Defending 287 runs, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 205 all out.

Updated: October 6, 2023 9:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE PAK vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Score

Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023 match 2: Pakistan started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan scored 286, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls). For the Netherlands, pacer Bas de Leede (4/62) starred with the ball. In reply, the Netherlands put up a fight through Vikramjit Singh (50) and De Leede (67 off 68 balls) but it was Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf who combined for five wickets to help Pakistan win.

Live Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 9:17 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: That’s it Harris Rauf takes three as Pakistan beats Netherlands by 81 runs. It was a good contest between these two sides, but the No. 2 ranked ODI team emerged victorious here.

  • Oct 6, 2023 9:11 PM IST
    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: 11 runs from the over, but still a long way to go.

    NED 202/9 (40)

    NED 202/9 (40)
  • Oct 6, 2023 8:58 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: WICKET!! Hasan Ali strikes and knocks off Aryan Dutt’s stumps with his raw pace. NED 184/9 (37.1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:52 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: WICKET!! The Netherlands have lost their eighth wicket. Van der Merwe was run out by miles. NED 176/8 (36)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:42 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: Two runs and a huge wicket of Bas de Leeds. NED 165/7 (34)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:39 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: WICKET!!! huge blow for the Netherlands as Bas de Leeds got back in the hut. Nawaz castled de Leeds stumps with a beautiful delivery which spun sharply and crashes the off stumps. NED 164/7 (33.1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:33 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: WICKET!! Shaheen Shah Afridi finally gets his first wicket of the match. Plumb!! Saqib shuffled a long way across the stumps and he missed the flick. NED 158/6 (32.1)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: Six from the over as the game is still hanging in between. Drinks are on the field. NED 158/5 (32)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: FIFTY!! for Bas de Leede, impressive innings from him as he is holding one end and making sure that the scoreboard is ticking slowly and slowly. Still a long way to go as the Netherlands will hope that de Leede will play till the end and win this match. NED 137/5 (28)

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:04 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: WICKET!!! Scott Edwards has been adjudged LBW here. Oh, wait on he takes a review here. Looks like a clear plumb. All three-reds Rauf strikes as he puts Pakistan on top. Two wickets in an over by him. NED 133/5 (26.4)

