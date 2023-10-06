By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PAK Vs NED HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 81 Runs
Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 2: Defending 287 runs, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 205 all out.
Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023 match 2: Pakistan started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan scored 286, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls). For the Netherlands, pacer Bas de Leede (4/62) starred with the ball. In reply, the Netherlands put up a fight through Vikramjit Singh (50) and De Leede (67 off 68 balls) but it was Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf who combined for five wickets to help Pakistan win.
