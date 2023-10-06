PAK Vs NED HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Beat Netherlands By 81 Runs

Home

Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 2: Defending 287 runs, Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 205 all out.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Pakistan VS Netherlands 286 (49.0) 205/9 (40.5) Run Rate: (Current: 5.02) NED need 82 runs in 55 balls at 8.94 rpo Last Wicket: Aryan Dutt b Hasan Ali 1 (2) - 184/9 in 37.1 Over Paul van Meekeren 7 * (11) 1x4, 0x6 Logan van Beek 28 (28) 3x4, 1x6 Haris Rauf (8.5-0-43-2) * Hasan Ali (7-1-33-2)

Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023 match 2: Pakistan started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan scored 286, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls). For the Netherlands, pacer Bas de Leede (4/62) starred with the ball. In reply, the Netherlands put up a fight through Vikramjit Singh (50) and De Leede (67 off 68 balls) but it was Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf who combined for five wickets to help Pakistan win.

