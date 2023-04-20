HIGHLIGHTS | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Siraj Sizzles As Bangalore Beat Punjab By 24 runs

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 Highlights: PBKS vs RCB match Updates: With this win, RCB rose to the fifth spot displacing Punjab Kings in the points table. Mohammed Siraj's 4/21 was also his career-best in IPL.

Updated: April 20, 2023 7:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jitesh Sharma (W)

41* (26) 2x4, 3x6

Arshdeep Singh

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Harshal Patel

(3.1-0-22-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(4-0-21-4)
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: That’s it. Harshal Patel dismisses Jitesh Sharma for 41 and RCB win the game by 24 runs. PBKS were all out for 150 in the 19th over.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTTTTT! Mohammed Siraj hits the target once again. Harpreet Brar is clean bowled for 13. PBKS 147/8

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Harshal Patel comes into the attack. DROPPED By Kohli. Jitesh Sharma hits the ball high in the air. Kohli called for the catch but spilled it. How much it would cost RCB? Just seven runs from the over. PBKS 145/7 (17)

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Jitesh Sharma is keeping PBKS in the hunt. The wicketkeeper batter hits Vijaykumar for a six and a four in two consecutive balls. Time for time-out. PBKS 138/7 (16)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack for his final over and Jitesh Sharma launches him for a big big six. The game isn’t finished yet and Punjab Kings still have a chance. PBKS 125/7 (15)

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Mohammed Siraj is back into the attack. 62 runs needed by Punjab Kings in 40 deliveries. Can Harpreet Brar and Jitesh Sharma do the unthinkable? PBKS 114/7 (14)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack and he strikes again straightaway. Shahrukh Khan dances down the ground, misses the line completely and is stumped by Dinesh Karthik. PBKS 106/7 (13)

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: BOWLED’M! Wayne Parnell shatters the stumps of Prabhsimran Singh. The PBKS opener goes back for 46. Big big wicket for RCB. Shahrukh Khan come to the crease. 100 comes up with SRK’s six. RCB 103/6 (12)

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Another one bites the dust for Punjab. Jitesh Sharma misses the Harshal Patel full toss and the ball hits the pad. Umpires give out but TV replays show wickets missing. Great review by Punjab. PBKS 90/5 (11)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: More Misery for Punjab Kings as Sam Curran is run out in the 10th over, Wanindu Hasaranga with the golden throw. PBKS 77/5 (10)

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Wednesday. Chasing 175, Punjab Kings batters never got going and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Prabhsimran Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (41) were the top scorers for PBKS and lacked support as Mohammed Siraj rocked opposition with career-best 4/21 in the IPL. PBKS were bowled out for 150 in the 19th over. Earlier, stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stuck half-centuries and were involved in a 137-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174/4. Kohli, leading the side as du Plessis is an impact player for the match, struck a 47-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six, while Du Plessis made 84 off 56 deliveries, with five fours and an equal number of sixes. Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs. Sam Curran led PBKS for the second consecutive match as Shikhar Dhawan is nursing a shoulder niggle. England batter Liam Livingstone finally got the nod in the playing XI along with Nathan Ellis.

Published Date: April 20, 2023 6:46 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 7:16 PM IST

