Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Siraj Sizzles As Bangalore Beat Punjab By 24 runs

live

HIGHLIGHTS | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Siraj Sizzles As Bangalore Beat Punjab By 24 runs

IPL 2023 Highlights: PBKS vs RCB match Updates: With this win, RCB rose to the fifth spot displacing Punjab Kings in the points table. Mohammed Siraj's 4/21 was also his career-best in IPL.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Punjab 174/4 (20.0) 150/9 (18.1) Run Rate: (Current: 8.26) PBKS need 25 runs in 12 balls at 12.5 rpo Last Wicket: Nathan Ellis b Mohammed Siraj 1 (2) - 149/9 in 17.6 Over Jitesh Sharma (W) 41 * (26) 2x4, 3x6 Arshdeep Singh 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Harshal Patel (3.1-0-22-0) * Mohammed Siraj (4-0-21-4)

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Wednesday. Chasing 175, Punjab Kings batters never got going and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Prabhsimran Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (41) were the top scorers for PBKS and lacked support as Mohammed Siraj rocked opposition with career-best 4/21 in the IPL. PBKS were bowled out for 150 in the 19th over. Earlier, stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stuck half-centuries and were involved in a 137-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174/4. Kohli, leading the side as du Plessis is an impact player for the match, struck a 47-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six, while Du Plessis made 84 off 56 deliveries, with five fours and an equal number of sixes. Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs. Sam Curran led PBKS for the second consecutive match as Shikhar Dhawan is nursing a shoulder niggle. England batter Liam Livingstone finally got the nod in the playing XI along with Nathan Ellis.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.