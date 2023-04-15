Home

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals Slump To Fifth Defeat On The Trot

IPL 2023 Highlights, RCB vs DC Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Get IPL 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Score

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Invited to bat, RCB posted 174 for 6 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece. In reply, DC lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 2 for 3 at one stage and the team never recovered from the setback, eventually finishing at 151 for nine in their 20 overs. It was Delhi’s fifth loss on the trot, leaving them with the task of winning eight of their next nine games to have any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

