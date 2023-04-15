Top Recommended Stories

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi Capitals Slump To Fifth Defeat On The Trot

Updated: April 15, 2023 8:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Nine runs come from the Wayne Parnell over that included two fours. DC 139/9 (19)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack and picks up a wicket. Aman Khan goes for a biggie and ends up in Virat Kohli’s hands. 99th IPL catch for Kohli. DC 128/9

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: 12 runs come from the Harshal Patel over. Delhi Capitals still need 52 runs in the last three overs. DC 123/8 (17)

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: OUTTTTT! Vijaykumar gets his third of the night as Lalit Yadav hits straight at Glenn Maxwell. What a debut this young lad is having. DC 1101/8 (16)

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi need 67 runs in the last five overs which is pretty gettable. But the question is do they batters to do the unthinkable? Both Lalit Yadav and Aman Khan are big hitters and a big over here will change the course of the game.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: What a SHOT by Aman Khan. Wayne Parnell drops short and Aman pulls for a flat six. DC 108/7 (15)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Manish Pandey takes Wanindu Hasaranga into cleaners. Fifty for Pandey in such a tough time. But his joy was shortlived as he departs, plumb in front. DC 98/7 (14)

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting has spoken about Aman Khan heavily before the tournament. Can the youngster prove his merit today? DC 82/6 (13)

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: VijayKumar gets his second wicket of the day and a big one. Axar Patel, after hitting a four on the first ball, perishes in the second while trying to go over the ropes. Mohammed Siraj takes the catch. DC 80/6

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Another tight over from Harshal Patel as just six runs come from it. DC 76/5 (12)

HIGHLIGHTS | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Score

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Invited to bat, RCB posted 174 for 6 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece. In reply, DC lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 2 for 3 at one stage and the team never recovered from the setback, eventually finishing at 151 for nine in their 20 overs. It was Delhi’s fifth loss on the trot, leaving them with the task of winning eight of their next nine games to have any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 6:47 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 8:15 PM IST

