Highlights SA vs AUS ODI WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Edge South Africa By 3 Wickets, Set Summit Clash With India

SA vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Full Scorecard: On reaching the final of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, where they will face India, Australia captain Pat Cummins recalled that winning the 2015 edition of the tournament was a career highlight and he cannot wait to face-off against the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Updated: November 16, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

AS IT HAPPENED | South Africa vs Australia ODI WC 2023 Semifinal 2 scorecard: On reaching the final of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, where they will face India, Australia captain Pat Cummins recalled that winning the 2015 edition of the tournament was a career highlight and he cannot wait to face-off against the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia have set-up a title clash with India on Sunday after beating South Africa by three wickets in a tense semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The five-time champions have marched into their eighth Men’s ODI World Cup final happening on Sunday, which is also a re-match of the 2003 World Cup finale against India.

“The good thing is a few of us have been there for finals before. Got to embrace it, the stadium is going to be packed, pretty one-sided but got to embrace it. The 2015 World Cup was a career highlight, so to be out there in a final in India, can’t wait,” said Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Travis Head top-scored with 62, before Steven Smith (30), Josh Inglis (28), Mitchell Starc (16 not out) and captain Pat Cummins (14 not out) thwarted the valiant challenge from South Africa to help Australia march into the final.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each, but the latter and Josh Hazlewood set the base for keeping South Africa to 212 by reducing them to 22/4 in 11.5 overs, where Australia also backed up the bowlers with impressive fielding.

“Easier than sitting in the dugout. Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game. We thought it would spin quite a bit. Wasn’t expecting Starcy and Josh to bowl so much early. Bit gloomy, swinging around so wasn’t too upset (on losing the toss). Something we talk a lot about (on good fielding).

“Wasn’t up to scratch at the start of the tournament. Davey, 37, diving around, incredible. And the big two up front were incredible. (Head)Has this knack of finding a wicket. Been different bowlers chip in through the whole tournament. (Inglis) Played that beautifully. He looked in control against two really good spinners on a tough wicket,” he said.

Head was named Player of the Match for his knock of 62 and getting Heinrich Klaasen plus Marco Jansen out on successive deliveries. “Hard to unpack all of that. Tense finish, an amazing game. We knew how it was going to play. Having had three or four days here, you go to bed and think about it. The wickets have been unbelievable, haven’t seen much spin but we knew it was going to be a grind,” said Head.

Head missed the initial phase of the tournament due to a fractured hand and is now making an impact for Australia. “Thought I wasn’t going to be here, just want to contribute for Australia. (Klaasen dismissal) Straight as they come. I was under the pump, not sure how it got through. Seeing the wicket, was prepared to bowl a few overs. Always keen.

“We’ve had that positive approach, trying to get ahead of the rate (with the bat). Disappointed to get out how I did, that’s the match-up for me but it wasn’t to be. Unbelievable attack (of India). Never dreamed of being in a World Cup final against the team of the competition so far,” he added.

Live Updates

  • Nov 16, 2023 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, SEMI-FINAL: That’s it!! Australia are in the final!! They take on India at the summit clash!! SOUTH AFRICA FOUGHT WELL BUT FELL SHORT AT THE END OF THE DAY. AUS 211/7 (47.2)

  • Nov 16, 2023 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: Australia are on the verge of victory!! Just 3 runs needed now1!

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 43 overs gone, Australia are now at 203/7. The Aussies need just 10 runs to win! AUS 203/7 (43)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 41 overs gone, Australia are now at 195/7. AUS 195/7 (41)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: OUT!! STUMPS BROKEN!!! The only naturalised batter in Josh Inglish has been sent back to the pavilion by Coetzee!! South Africa pile up the pressure. AUS 193/7 (39.5)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 38 overs gone, Australia are now at 188/6. AUS 188/6 (38)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023, Semi-Final: 36 overs gone, Australia are now at 182/6. AUS 182/6 (36)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: OUT!! Steve Smith has been sent back to the pavilion!! South Africa are still in the game!! de Kock takes a simple catch and Coetzee picks up a crucial wicket. AUS 174/6 (33.3)

  • Nov 16, 2023 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: 33 overs gone, Australia are now at 174/5. Inglis, Smith lead charge for the Aussies. AUS 174/5 (33)

  • Nov 16, 2023 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, ODI WC 2023: Australia have lost half their side but still are in a good position to win. Inglis and Smith will have to take the game forward. AUS 141/5 (25)

