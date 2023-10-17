Home

Sports

Highlights SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Netherlands Stun South Africa By 38 Runs

live

Highlights SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Netherlands Stun South Africa By 38 Runs

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Netherlands Stun South Africa By 38 Runs.

South Africa vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

AS IT HAPPENED | South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Netherlands stunned South Africa by 38 runs in the ICC World Cup’s second big upset in three days here on Tuesday.

Trending Now

Netherlands scored 245 for eight after South Africa opted to bowl in the rain-hit match. In reply, South Africa were all out for 207 in 42.5 overs. The game began late owing to inclement weather, and was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

When their turn to bat came, the Proteas were off to a decent start before losing four wickets in a heap to be reeling at 44 for four in the 12th over. The South Africans could not recover from there as the Dutch bowlers shared the spoils between them to script one of the World Cup’s biggest upsets.

On Sunday, Afghanistan humbled defending champions England by 69 runs for this tournament’s first shocker of a result. Earlier, Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with a 69-ball 78.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen enjoyed successful outings, finishing with figures of 2/56 and 2/28 respectively.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 245/8 in 43 overs (Scott Edwards 78 not out; Marco Jansen 2/28). South Africa: 207 all out in 42.5 overs (David Miller 43; Paul van Meekren 2/40, Logan van Beek 3/60).

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES