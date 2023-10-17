Top Recommended Stories

Highlights SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Netherlands Stun South Africa By 38 Runs

South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Netherlands Stun South Africa By 38 Runs.

Updated: October 17, 2023 11:43 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | South Africa Vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 15: Netherlands stunned South Africa by 38 runs in the ICC World Cup’s second big upset in three days here on Tuesday.

Netherlands scored 245 for eight after South Africa opted to bowl in the rain-hit match. In reply, South Africa were all out for 207 in 42.5 overs. The game began late owing to inclement weather, and was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

When their turn to bat came, the Proteas were off to a decent start before losing four wickets in a heap to be reeling at 44 for four in the 12th over. The South Africans could not recover from there as the Dutch bowlers shared the spoils between them to script one of the World Cup’s biggest upsets.

On Sunday, Afghanistan humbled defending champions England by 69 runs for this tournament’s first shocker of a result. Earlier, Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with a 69-ball 78.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen enjoyed successful outings, finishing with figures of 2/56 and 2/28 respectively.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 245/8 in 43 overs (Scott Edwards 78 not out; Marco Jansen 2/28). South Africa: 207 all out in 42.5 overs (David Miller 43; Paul van Meekren 2/40, Logan van Beek 3/60).

Live Updates

  • Oct 17, 2023 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Netherlands does it again!! Different World Cup but same story! Proteas conquered yet again! SA 207 (42.5)

  • Oct 17, 2023 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: South Africa are in a spot of bother! Coetzee and Miller will have to the take the game from here on. The Proteas have lost half their side.

  • Oct 17, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: That’s it! Netherlands with the help of Scott Edwards led the Oranje to a challenging total of 245 runs in 43 overs. NED 245/8 (43)

  • Oct 17, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates- SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: 38 overs has been completed, Netherlands are struggling at 181/7. NED 181/7 (38)

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: 7 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 24/1. Vikramjit was the first man to depart. Kagiso Rabada claimed the first wicket of the match. NED 24/1 (7)

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: South Africa’s Marco Jansen has the new ball! Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd open innings for the Netherlands.

  • Oct 17, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: We are done with the national anthems! We are ready to rock and roll now!

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: Things clearing up nicely in Dharamsala as per reports. Weather radar also shows no rain for the rest of the day and to be honest the radars been absolutely accurate so far. Let’s hope the accuracy continues.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023 Score: So yes, the rain has stopped. The match starts at 4:00 PM IST and it will be a 43-over/side contest at Dharamsala. But believe you me, the threat of more rain looms.

  • Oct 17, 2023 3:27 PM IST

    Doesn’t look good.

