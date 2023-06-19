Home

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka are off to a perfect start in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying phase with a resounding 175-run victory over UAE.

Sri Lanka are off to a perfect start in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying phase with a resounding 175-run victory over UAE. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 355 runs and the United Arab Emirates in reply were bundled out for 180.

SL vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

