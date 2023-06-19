Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Beat UAE By 175 Runs
live

Highlights | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Beat UAE By 175 Runs

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka are off to a perfect start in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying phase with a resounding 175-run victory over UAE.

Updated: June 19, 2023 8:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

SL vs UAE, SL vs UAE live score, SL vs UAE live updates, SL vs UAE live, SL vs UAE live streaming, SL vs UAE live streaming online, SL vs UAE live news, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live score, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live updates, Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates live online score, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier schedule, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier points table, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier live streaming, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier live score, Cricket News
Highlights | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Beat UAE By 175 Runs.

AS IT HAPPENED | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

Sri Lanka are off to a perfect start in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying phase with a resounding 175-run victory over UAE. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 355 runs and the United Arab Emirates in reply were bundled out for 180.

Also Read:

SL vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka beat UAE by 175 runs. UAE 180 (39)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier: 32 overs, UAE are now at 165/5. UAE 165/5 (32)

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Dhananjaya de Silva comes into the attack..

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Maheesh Theekshana bowled a very good over. The bowler just gave five runs. United Arab Emirates need 249 runs

    UAE 107/4 (22)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Six runs from the over, Sri Lanka is looking for another breakthrough.
    UAE 102/4 (21)

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: One run from the over UAE needs 257 runs. UAE needs a strong partnership.

    UAE 95/4 (20)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: That was a good over for Sri Lanka as Hasaranga picked up one wicket by giving just one run.

    UAE 94/4 (19)

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Asif Khan departs, another breakthrough for Sri Lanka.

    UAE 94/4

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Nine runs from the over.

    UAE 93/3 (18)

  • 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: Dasun Shanaka comes to bowl the 18th over.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.