LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Scorecard As It Happened

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs DC, Match 10: Rajasthan Royals On Top; Ishan Kishan Gets Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Retains Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans express pace derail Delhi’s chase. Gujarat beat Delhi by 14 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Claim Top Spot in the Standings; Jos Buttler Slams 2nd IPL Century

Lockie Ferguson finishes his spell with 4 wickets. Lalit Yadav departed courtesy of a controversial run-out. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Match 9: Jos Buttler Slams Hundred; Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians By 23 Runs

Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav have brought up 50-run partnership to keep Delhi in the game. Lockie Ferguson gets Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the same over. Captain Rishabh Pant in the middle. Hardik Pandya strikes early as Tim Seifert departs for just 3(5).

Gujarat Titans finish on 171/6 after 20 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya departed just after stitching 50-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill missed out on a deserving 100. Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start in his first over as he castles Vijay Shankar through a peach. Shankar and Gill have built a steady partnership. Vijay Shankar joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman strikes early, Matthew Wade departs early for 1. 

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said that they are comfortable in chasing the target and are feeling good after their chase against Mumbai Indians. DC have made one change – Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the other, GT captain Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to bat first for a change. Gujarat are playing with the same team.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Kuldeep Yadav dances down the track and hits over long on. IT’S ALL OVER FOLKS!!! DELHI CAPITALS FINISH ON 157/9. The new franchise – Gujarat Titans win by 14 runs. The race to the top of the table.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: In all the possibilities, this is over for Delhi Capitals. Last over left in the match. Delhi Capitals need 25 off 6 balls.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Mohammed Shami has just finished an excellent over and probably the chances of Delhi winning this match as well. He almost got his 3rd wicket in the over if that catch wouldn’t have dropped. Hardik Pandya has been exceptional in this match as a skipper. Delhi 146-9 after 18.3 overs.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rovman Powell-Kuldeep Yadav have played the last over from Lockie Ferguson well. Powell even scored a boundary on the last ball. Delhi Capitals need 29 off 17 balls. This is definitely gettable. Powell will be key. Delhi 143-7 after 17.1 overs.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Gujarat Titans have pulled themselves back into the game. Lockie Ferguson bowled an excellent over to see the back of Rishabh Pant and hero of the last match, Axar Patel. OUT!!! Rashid Khan you beauty. Completes his 4th over with a big wicket. Delhi 134-7 after 16 overs.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Rovman Powell is finding the middle of the bat. 87m long hit by the big man. He has to stay till the end for the chase to conclude successfully. OUT!!! Lockiw Ferguson strikes. He gets the big fish – Rishabh Pant. 145 kmph and Pant played a nothing shot. Delhi 118-5 after 14.2 overs.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Vijay Shankar brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Good shot from the Delhi Capitals skipper. Wide ball and an extra run for Delhi. FOUR!!! Brilliance from Pant. Just places it over fine leg. Delhi now 95-3 after 11 .3 overs.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Varun Aaron brought into the attack. Just one boundary and 3 singles in the over. This chase looks under control under Rishabh Pant. SIX!!! What a shot by Lalit Yadav. This is a slog of the highest quality. Delhi 77-3 after 9.3 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rishabh Pant will be key if Delhi Capitals want to win this one. Rashid Khan into the attack. FOUR!!! That was a dangerous shot from Pant. But that is how he plays. Single off the next ball. This is good cricket. 9 runs off the over. Delhi 63-3 after 8 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: OUT!!! Lockie Ferguson bounces out Prithvi Shaw. What an incredible ball from the speedster. OUT!!! Back to back wickets for Ferguson. He cramped Mandeep for room and there was a healthy edge. Delhi 34-3 after 4.5 overs.