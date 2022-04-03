LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Scorecard As It Happened

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.

Gujarat Titans express pace derail Delhi's chase. Gujarat beat Delhi by 14 runs.

Lockie Ferguson finishes his spell with 4 wickets. Lalit Yadav departed courtesy of a controversial run-out.

Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav have brought up 50-run partnership to keep Delhi in the game. Lockie Ferguson gets Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the same over. Captain Rishabh Pant in the middle. Hardik Pandya strikes early as Tim Seifert departs for just 3(5).

Gujarat Titans finish on 171/6 after 20 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya departed just after stitching 50-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill missed out on a deserving 100. Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start in his first over as he castles Vijay Shankar through a peach. Shankar and Gill have built a steady partnership. Vijay Shankar joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman strikes early, Matthew Wade departs early for 1.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said that they are comfortable in chasing the target and are feeling good after their chase against Mumbai Indians. DC have made one change – Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the other, GT captain Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to bat first for a change. Gujarat are playing with the same team.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

