HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - Rahul Tewatia Joins MS Dhoni, Sets Twitter on Fire With Two Sixes Off Last Two Balls to Help GT Beat PBKS

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia star Gujarat edge out Punjab in last over thriller by 4 wickets. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia's Two Sixes Off Last Two Balls Off Odean Smith to Help GT Beat PBKS; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Sudharsan departs as Rahul Chahar gets his first wicket. Shubman Gill has been the star of this innings. He is joined by captain Hardik Pandya in the middle. Kagiso Rabada provides the early breakthrough for PBKS. Matthew Wade departs. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade off to a flyer in chase of 190 for Gujarat Titans. Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 16 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Punjab Kings reach 189/9 after 20 overs. Rahul Chahar-Arshdeep Singh stitched a 27(13) partnership to give PBKS a fighting total to defend. Rashid Khan is turning the game on its head. He gets his 3rd wicket in the match. Young Darshan Nalkande gets two back-to-back wickets as Jitesh Sharma-Odean Smith depart in the same over. Liam Livingstone gets a life and he is making the Gujarat Titans pay. Dhawan departs as Rashid Khan gets his first wicket.

Lockie Ferguson gets his first wicket in the match. Jonny Bairstow departs for 8(8). Hardik Pandya strikes early in the match, gets Mayank Agarwal in his first over.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation to bowl. He has made two changes in the squad – Vijay Shankar-Varun Aaron have been ruled out and Sai Sudharsan-Darshan Nalkande walk in.

Punjab Kings have made a single change – Jonny Bairstow comes in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

TATA IPL 2022 Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Match 16: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | PBKS vs GT | GT vs PBKS | Virat Kohli | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | PBKS vs GT, PBKS vs GT Live, GT vs PBKS Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, PBKS vs GT Dream11, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live, Punjab vs Gujarat Live Score, IPL live, PBKS vs GT live score