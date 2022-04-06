LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 13 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no.13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed counter attack blew away Rajasthan Royals bowling attack. RCB beat RR by 4 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

Rajasthan fielders have been exceptional in the field. Bangalore have lost half their side in the chase. Virat Kohli departed courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Chahal.

Anuj Rawat and RCB captain Faf du Plessis started well for RCB in the chase of 170 until Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the RCB captain right after the batting powerplay.

Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler late strikes propel Rajasthan to 169-3 after 20 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga gets the crucial scalp of RR captain Sanju Samson. Harshal Patel broke the 67-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. It was an important partnership in the context of the game.

David Willey draws first blood as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early. Brilliant start from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis had no hesitation in terms of bowling first. RCB have decided to go with the same pavilion. Sanju Samson showed no disappointment to bat first as the pitch looks like a cracker to bat on. RR, too are playing with same team.

Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: SIX!! Harshal Patel finishes off in style. RCB beat RR by 4 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Harshal Patel is the new batter. WIDE!!! Prasidh Krishna is under immense pressure now. FOUR!!! Dinesh Karthik is winning it for RCB. A sweep against a fast bowler. That is ridiculous stuff. FOUR!!! RCB need 3 runs off 7 balls. This is RCB’s game now.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Shahbaz Ahmed has been the find for RCB. What a player. Phenomenal hitting from the youngster. SIX!!! What a shot from the youngster. Trent Boult – welcome to the crease. OUT!!! Shahbaz tries to be cheeky and gets his stump castled. What an innings. 45 off 26 balls. Standing ovation in the RCB dugout!!! RCB need 16 off 13 balls.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: If RCB wins this, this will be a chase to remember. The body language in Rajasthan’s dugout and in the players is down. Yuzvendra Chahal was brought back for one last attempt in getting a wicket. Both Karthik and Shahbaz play his well. Bangalore 142-5 after 17.1 overs.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: What a dramatic turn around from the RCB. They were down and out but Dinesh Karthik changed the complexion of the game. RCB is playing BOLD!!! finally. This is what their fans wanted all along. The fightback. RCB are a happy dugout. They need 32 off 24 balls.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! It was a Free-hit and Dinesh Karthik hammers the ball into the sight screen. FOUR!! Another boundary. 21 runs off the over. Karthik has arrived on the crease and he has announced his arrival in style. Bangalore 109-5 after 14 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Navdeep Saini brought into the attack. He is the only one who has a wicket apart from Chahal. It is ironic how Chahal and Saini are both former RCB players. SIX!!! Shahbaz has played some great shots since he has arrived. Bangalore 86-4 after 12 overs.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! David Willey departs courtesy of a beautiful delivery from Chahal. The run-out against Kohli was just terrifying enough for the RCB camp. Rajasthan on top now. Bangalore 65-4 after 9.4 overs.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: The chase master Virat Kohli in the middle now. It has been a while for Kohli since he has been involved in a run-chase. Navdeep Saini brought into the attack. The run-rate is under control. OUT!!! Anuj Rawat gets a beauty from Saini. Bangalore now 61-2 after 8.2 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan vs Bangalore Score: Chahal has been brought into the attack. The powerplay has been favourable for Bangalore in a way. FOUR!!! The hunt continues and Faf is going about his business very well. Expect Chahal to make a comeback. OUT!!! and he does. Chahal gets the RCB captain. Boult takes an excellent catch. Bangalore 55-1 after 7 overs.