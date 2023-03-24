Top Recommended Stories

live

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Riding on brilliant performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt (72 not out off 38) and Issy Wong (4/15), Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in Eliminator to reach the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Updated: March 24, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Navi Mumbai: Riding on brilliant performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt (72 not out off 38) and Issy Wong (4/15), Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in Eliminator to reach the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians will now face Delhi Capitals in the final of the WPL 2023 on Sunday.

England all-rounder Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century propelled Mumbai Indians to 182-4 in 20 overs. Dropped when she was on 6 by Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay dearly.

Apart from her, the likes of Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26), Yastika Bhatia (21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big innings for Mumbai.

Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged two wickets (2/39), was the most successful bowler for UP Warriorz.

In reply, UP Warriorz kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and didn’t get the momentum as none of their batters could get going in the chase. It was Kiran Navgire, who showed some fight for UP, scoring 43 off 27 with four sixes and three boundaries.

But Issy Wong’s sensational bowling performance (4/15) including the first hat-trick of WPL in the 13th over, demolished the UP batting order. Eventually, UP Warriorz were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 72 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39) beat UP Warriorz 110 all-out in 17.4 overs (Kiran Navgire 43 off 27; Issy Wong 4/15, Saika Ishaque 2/24) by 72 runs.

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: That’s it! Mumbai Indians win by 72 runs! They qualify for the FINAL!! It’s Mumbai vs Delhi in the GRAND FINALE. UP 110 (17.4)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 10 overs gone, UP Warriorz are now at 63/4. Deepti Sharma and Kiran Navgire will have to find their way in the last 10 overs with a run-rate of 12. UP 63/4 (10)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mcgrath has been run-out and the UP side are in big big trouble now. Harris and Navgire have a big task in hand now. UP 26/3 (5)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 3 overs gone and UP are off to the worst possible start. 2 wickets down and only 14 runs put up on the board. UP 14/2 (3)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Healy and Sehrawat open innings for UP Warriorz. Nat Sciver-Brunt has the new ball for Mumbai.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: What an innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt!! Mumbai Indians set up a target of 183 runs. Sciver-Brunt remained not-out on 72. MI 182/4 (20)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 150/3. Sciver-Brunt is on fire and she needs to stay till the very end to take MI close to 180. MI 150/3 (18)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have lost their third wicket and as a result Melie Kerr is the new batter in. Sciver-Brunt is looking in good touch tonight and she needs to pull off something special. MI 105/3 (13.2)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews has been sent back to the pavilion by Navgire. Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hold key from now onwards. The run-rate hasn’t been that great. MI 78/2 (10)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 69/1. Not the best of runs, but they have maintained their steady rate so far. Need to accelerate in the coming 10 overs. MI 69/1 (9)

Published Date: March 24, 2023 11:42 PM IST

