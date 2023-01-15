Home

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: A Destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-runs win in the final ODI at Kerala on Sunday.

India thrashed Sri Lanka by a record 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 3-0 here on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored sublime centuries to help the hosts post an imposing 390 for five.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (4/32) then blew away the Sri Lankan top-order as India skittled out the visitors for 73 in 22 overs.

Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings.

Kohli and Gill shared 131 runs for the second wicket. Brief scores: India: 390/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 166 not out, Shubman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 2/81).

Sri Lanka 73 all out in 22 overs ( Nuwanidu Fernando 19 ; Mohammed Siraj 4/32 )

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

