England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4

Former England captain Joe Root brings up his 26th test hundred. He also completes 10,000 runs in his test career.

Fighting knocks from captain Ben Stokes (54) and Joe Root (77 not out) took England closer to the victory against New Zealand on the third day of the first Test, here on Saturday.

England were 216/5 at stumps on Day 3 with Root and Ben Foakes (9) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts need only 61 more runs to win the opening Test but one more wicket in the morning session on Sunday could blow this game wide open again.

Earlier, the game started after a lengthy delay due to rain. Daryl Mitchell, who finished unbeaten on 97 by stumps on Day 2, completed his ton with a drive-through extra cover in the first over of the day.

However, very soon, New Zealand lost their momentum in the space of five deliveries. First, Mitchell ended up edging Stuart Broad behind to the keeper that brought an end to the 195-run partnership and in the very next ball, Colin de Grandhomme had to walk back following a run-out.

A team hat-trick was achieved as Broad got rid of Jamieson. Soon after, Tom Blundell, who was watching his partners get out at the other end, also departed to the pavilion after and missed his century by four runs. Thereafter, Tim Southee (21) struck a few boundaries to extend the lead as New Zealand eventually managed to set a target of 277 for England after getting bowled for 285 in their second innings.

Brief scores: England 141 and 216/5 (Joe Root 77 not out, Ben Stokes 54; Kyle Jamieson 4/59) need another 61 runs vs New Zealand 132 & 285 (Darly Mitchell 108, Tom Blundell 96; Matty Potts 3/56, Stuart Broad 3/76).