Highlights | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Scorecard As It Happened

CSK beat RCB by 23 runs. Maheesh Theekshana gets his 4th wicket in this innings. RCB have lost their way in the chase.Also Read - MS Dhoni Consoling Mukesh Choudhary After Dropped Catch During CSK vs RCB is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai are holding the fort for RCB in this chase. This is certainly not over. Faf du Plessis-Virat Kohli depart early in chase of 216. Glenn Maxwell joins Anuj Rawat in the middle. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 216 to win. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights CSK vs RCB, Score Report

Chennai Super Kings finish at 215-4 after 20 overs. Also Read - MS Dhoni Masterstroke Traps Virat Kohli With Fielding Move During CSK vs RCB | WATCH VIDEO

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa miss out on individual hundreds. Although, Both these batters ensured CSK reach a humungous total at the end of 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are counter-attacking the RCB bowlers well. 

Moeen Ali departs courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Suyash Prabhudessai. Shivam Dube comes out to bat. Josh Hazlewood draws first blood as Ruturaj Gaikwad poor continues. Moeen Ali joins Robin Uthappa in the middle.

RCB have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has elected to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood will make his debut for the franchise along with Suyash Prabhudesai. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja revealed at the toss that he was looking to bowl first as well. CSK are playing the same team. 

Playing XI: 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Although, CSK is on the brink of winning this, they have been poor on the field. They have dropped sitters and RCB have capitalized on that. Siraj have pulled off an exceptional helicopter shot to end the innings. Dhoni will be pleased. CSK beat RCB by 23 runs.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Sir Ravindra Jadeja doing what he does best. A high pressure catch and Jadeja pulls it off. Dinesh Karthik departs and with wicket, departs the hope of RCB of pulling off this chase. Bangalore 174-9 after 18 overs.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: SIX!!! Mukesh Choudhary bowls it full in the pads. Poor delivery and Dinesh Karthik will not let that go. The crowd is now going DK!! DK!!! at the moment. Bangalore need 48 off 18 balls.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: OUT!!! Ambati Rayudu has pulled off a stunner for CSK. What a take. Akash Deep is shell shocked and so is everyone in the RCB camp. Dinesh Karthik is running out of partners from the other end. Bangalore need 65 off 23 balls.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: IN THE AIR!!! Mukesh Choudhary drops a sitter yet again. Maheesh Theekshana has been robbed of his 4th wicket. No, he doesn’t misses out. OUT!!! Shahbaz Ahmed is castled by Theekshana. Bangalore 133-6 after 14.4 overs.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: No ball called by the umpire. There is certainly some problem with the number of fielders in the leg side. FREE HIT!!! for RCB, but just a single . Dwayne Bravo is a champion in these situations. RCB 131-5 after 14 overs.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: OUT!!! Maheesh Theekshana picks his 3rd wicket. He has bowled really well in this match. RCB have lost half their side and it will be a herculean task for them to chase this down. The required run-rate is 14 an over. Bangalore 121-5 after 13.1 overs.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: SIX!!! Suyash Prabhudessai has been exceptional ever since he has come onto bat. With that maximum, RCB has just reached 100 run-mark. 14 runs off Jadeja’s over. Bangalore 106-4 after 11.2 overs.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: OUT!!! Another back to back wickets for CSK. Big show Glenn Maxwell departs now. This is becoming painful for RCB now. CSK in total control of the situation. Bangalore 54-4 after 7.1 overs.

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Big wickets of Virat Kohli and RCB captain Faf du Plessis have dented RCB chances in this chase. SIX!!! Maheesh Theekshana is getting clobbered around the ground. IN THE AIR!!! Theekshana almost gets the better of Maxwell. Big Appeal for LBW!!! OUT!!! says the umpire. Anuj Rawat reviews and it is 3 reds. Bangalore 42-3 after 6 overs.