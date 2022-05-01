IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants edge out Delhi Capitals in last over 'thriller' to win by 6 runs. Mohsin Khan finishes an exceptional spell of bowling with 4 wickets and 16 runs in 4 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants finished on 195/3 after 20 overs. KL Rahul remained top scorer for Lucknow (77 off 51 balls). Deepak Hooda accompanied him well with a half century.

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

