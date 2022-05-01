IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs LSG, Recent Match Report

Lucknow Super Giants edge out Delhi Capitals in last over ‘thriller’ to win by 6 runs. Mohsin Khan finishes an exceptional spell of bowling with 4 wickets and 16 runs in 4 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, Match 46: Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Half-Century, CSK in Control

Lucknow Super Giants finished on 195/3 after 20 overs. KL Rahul remained top scorer for Lucknow (77 off 51 balls). Deepak Hooda accompanied him well with a half century.  Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 47 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 2, Monday

LSG have won the toss and elected to bat first. Avesh Khan makes way for Krishnappa Gowtham. On the other hand, Delhi are playing the same team.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs LSG, Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs LSG | DC vs LSG | Rishabh Pant | KL Rahul | Quinton de Kock | David Warner | DC vs LSG Live, LSG vs DC, DC vs LSG Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, DC vs LSG Dream11, Delhi vs Lucknow Live, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL live, DC vs LSG live score

Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: DOT BALL!!! Axar Patel hits the last ball for a six. Lucknow Super Giants won by 6 runs.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: DOT BALL!!!! Axar Patel is not able to connect. Another dot ball!!! Axar Patel wants to take it to the superover.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SINGLE!!! Well done Kuldeep Yadav. Delhi need 13 off 4 deliveries.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: WIDE!!! Pressure on Stoinis. Delhi need 14 off 5 deliveries.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SIX!!! KULDEEP YADAV HITS FOR A MAXIMUM!!! Delhi need 15 off 5 balls.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Axar Patel is struggling at the moment. Honestly, this match is just a formality now for both the teams. FOUR!! Kuldeep Yadav connects one and places it nicely. SIX!!! Twist in the tale? Probably, Delhi need 21 off the last over. Kuldeep Yadav on strike.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: OUT!!! Mohsin gets the big wicket of Rovman Powell. Game Set Match for Delhi? Probably!!! Big wicket in the context of the game. Delhi need 50 off 23 deliveries. Shardul Thakur in the middle now.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: SIX!!! This time just 5 metres less!!! FOUR!!! Rovman Powell finishes the over well. Delhi Capitals are right back in the game. All they need is to avoid giving Ravi Bishnoi a wicket. DC now need 83 off 48 deliveries.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: Ravi Bishnoi is surely unlucky. Almost got the wicket of Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul fielding at mid-wicket dropped a chance. The match was finished at that moment. SIX!!! Rovman Powell belts it over mid wicket. DC 103-4 after 11.4 overs.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs LSG: FOUR!!! Pant is absolutely smoking deliveries by Bishnoi. Single on the next ball. Sensible stuff from Pant. OUT!!! Superb googly by Bishnoi. Lucknow gets their fourth wicket. Lalit was in no position to play any shot whatsoever. DC 87-4 after 9 overs.