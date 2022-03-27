HIGHLIGHTS, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, TATA IPL 2022 As It Happened

Mumbai: Lalit Yadav-Axar Patel incredible hitting stun Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Basil Thampi have produced an ultimate over with the 2 most important wickets. Delhi now in deep trouble. Delhi Capitals lost 3 quick wickets in the powerplay. Captain Rishabh Pant, Tim Seifert and Mandeep Singh are back in the pavilion.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, Match 3: Kings Opt to Bowl

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert started well. However, leg spinner Murugan Ashwin’s back to back wickets brought Mumbai Indians back into the game. Also Read - Dhoni Stepping Down From CSK Captaincy Not Sudden, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

IPL’s most expensive player Ishan Kishan showed his worth as he smashed a breathtaking 81 off 48 balls to propel Mumbai to 177/5. Now, it is over t the bowlers where Bumrah would be the key for Mumbai. The Capitals would hope Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert can get them off to a flying start. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.