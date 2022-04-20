Highlights | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Scorecard As It Happened

Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings by 9 wickets. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were off to a flyer in the chase. Punjab Kings bowlers were clueless in the match and just managed to get a single wicket.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After DC vs PBKS, Match 32: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Punjab Kings finish on 115/10 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings’ innings never took off in the match. Jitesh Sharma has been the top-scorer for Punjab. Delhi Capitals bowlers have bossed Punjab batters in the innings. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs PBKS, Score Report

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one forced change in the side. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh (Covid positive). On the other hand, Punjab bring in captain Mayank Agarwal and Nathan Ellis (in place of Odean Smith). Also Read - Jos Buttler: What Makes Rajasthan Royals Opener Best T20 Batter In The World

Playing XI: 

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: Delhi Capitals will be pleased with the way they have batted. This is a monster win for them. Delhi Capitals win by 9 wickets.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! Played fine and beautifully by David Warner!!!! Just 5 needed now off 62 balls. No such positives for Punjab in this match except Nathan Ellis. Delhi need 3 off 60 balls.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! Sarfaraz cuts it nicely. Two!!! Another good shot from Sarfaraz. This is a great step from Delhi Capitals management to send him at number 3. Just 12 needed now from 65 balls.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: With the wicket of Prithvi Shaw, Punjab Kings must have taken a sigh of relief. Rabada back into the attack. He has bowled the quickest delivery in the match. SIX!!! Warner just smokes it out of his sight. Delhi need 24 more off 72 balls.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! What a statement from Prithvi Shaw. The ball was wide and Shaw just steers it masterfully towards the deep backward point boundary. The powerplay has not come to an end and Capitals are on 76. FOUR!!! EDGE!!! and it flies to the boundary. Delhi need 36 off 87 balls.

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! and the carnage continues. Mayank Agarwal is looking clueless at the moment. Not enough runs in the bank and the bowlers have failed to contain the openers as well. WIDE!!! Another run. Delhi need 46 off 92 balls.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: The nightmare is not coming to an end for Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are running away with the match. Incredible hitting and make no mistake, this is a statement from the Capitals. Delhi 59-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: FOUR!!! Lovely strike from Arshdeep Singh. These are helpful runs for Punjab Kings. Last ball of the over. NO RUN!!! RUN OUT!!! Excellent over from Mustafizur comes to an end. Punjab Kings finish on 115-10 after 20 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Punjab: The scorecard for this innings will not be a pretty side for a Punjab Kings’ fan. Khaleel Ahmed has been magnificent in this match though. Terrific mix of bouncers and slower balls, he has made the life difficult for batters. PBKS 110-9 after 18.3 overs.