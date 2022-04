Highlights | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Scorecard As It Happened

Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings by 9 wickets. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were off to a flyer in the chase. Punjab Kings bowlers were clueless in the match and just managed to get a single wicket.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After DC vs PBKS, Match 32: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Punjab Kings finish on 115/10 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings’ innings never took off in the match. Jitesh Sharma has been the top-scorer for Punjab. Delhi Capitals bowlers have bossed Punjab batters in the innings. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs PBKS, Score Report

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one forced change in the side. Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Mitchell Marsh (Covid positive). On the other hand, Punjab bring in captain Mayank Agarwal and Nathan Ellis (in place of Odean Smith). Also Read - Jos Buttler: What Makes Rajasthan Royals Opener Best T20 Batter In The World

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Playing XI:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS, Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs PBKS | PBKS vs DC | Rishabh Pant | Mitchell Marsh | Tim Seifert | Covid Hit IPL | Delhi Capitals Coronavirus | DC vs PBKS Live, DC vs PBKS, DC vs PBKS Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, PBKS vs DC Dream11, Delhi vs Punjab Live, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL live, DC vs PBKS live score