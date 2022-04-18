Highlights | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Scorecard As It Happened

David Miller and Rashid Khan star as Gujarat Titans win by 3 wickets.

CSK skipper Jadeja gets Wriddhiman Saha. GT losing their way in the chase. Gujarat Titans have been rocked early in chase of 170. CSK got rid of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar early. Abhinav Manohar followed suit.

Chennai Super Kings finish on 169/5 after 2o overs. Gaikwad departs on 73(48) and Ravindra Jadeja joins Shivam Dube in the middle.

Gaikwad has made a stellar comeback with a half century. Ambati Rayudu completed him well until he got himself caught at the boundary. Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most comfortable of all CSK batters. Gujarat bowlers are bowling with pace and have got two CSK wickets inside the first powerplay.

Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Robin Uthappa departs early. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rashid Khan to captain Gujarat in place of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been rested in this match due to stiffness in the groin area and Alzarri Joseph replaces. Wriddhiman Saha brought in for today’s match and Matthew Wade makes way for him.

CSK will play the same eleven as they did against RCB. This is a crucial match for CSK as they found their first win in the tournament and will look to continue winning momentum.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans:, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

