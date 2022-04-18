Highlights | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Scorecard As It Happened

David Miller and Rashid Khan star as Gujarat Titans win by 3 wickets.Also Read - Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot in Front of MS Dhoni During CSK vs GT Does Not go Unnoticed | POSTS

CSK skipper Jadeja gets Wriddhiman Saha. GT losing their way in the chase. Gujarat Titans have been rocked early in chase of 170. CSK got rid of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar early. Abhinav Manohar followed suit.  Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights GT vs CSK, Score Report

Chennai Super Kings finish on 169/5 after 2o overs. Gaikwad departs on 73(48) and Ravindra Jadeja joins Shivam Dube in the middle. Also Read - MS Dhoni Asking Dwayne Bravo to Take DRS Instead of CSK Captain Ravindra Jadeja Gets Twitter Talking | POSTS

Gaikwad has made a stellar comeback with a half century. Ambati Rayudu completed him well until he got himself caught at the boundary. Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked the most comfortable of all CSK batters. Gujarat bowlers are bowling with pace and have got two CSK wickets inside the first powerplay.

Mohammed Shami draws first blood as Robin Uthappa departs early. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. 

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rashid Khan to captain Gujarat in place of Hardik Pandya. Pandya has been rested in this match due to stiffness in the groin area and Alzarri Joseph replaces. Wriddhiman Saha brought in for today’s match and Matthew Wade makes way for him.

CSK will play the same eleven as they did against RCB. This is a crucial match for CSK as they found their first win in the tournament and will look to continue winning momentum.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans:, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, GT vs CSK, Match 29: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | GT vs CSK | CSK vs GT | MS Dhoni | Ravindra Jadeja | Hardik Pandya | GT vs CSK Live, GT vs CSK, CSK vs GT Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score, GT vs CSK Dream11, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Gujarat vs Chennai Live Score, IPL live, CSK vs GT live score

Live Updates

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! NOT OUT!!! Gujarat Titans win by 3 wickets.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: FOUR!!! Game. Set. Match? It is probably. David Miller plays it well. GT need 2 off 2 balls.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: CSK’s team meeting is on. GT players have stood up in the dugout. OH!!!! CAUGHT!!! Was it high? Miller is convinced. Looks like a NO BALL!!! FREE HIT!!! GT need 6 off 3 balls.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: SIX!!! Miller connects one. Gujarat need 7 off 3 now. Pressure on Chris Jordan.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: It is going down to the wire now, folks. Gujarat need 13 off the final over. Chris Jordan will bowl the last over. He might be down after the onslaught from Rashid. Can he save CSK? Bowls a good first ball. GT need 13 off 5 balls.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: Rashid Khan’s onslaught have brought down the deficit heavily. The score is within the reach now. It is Gujarat’s game to lose now. Jadeja trusts Bravo with the 19th over. OUT!!! Bravo gets the dangerous Rashid Khan. Is it too late for CSK? Probably not. Gujarat need 13 off 7 balls.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: SIX!!! Helicopter shot from Rashid Khan. SIX!!! Chris Jordan tries to bowl a wide one but Rashid Khan just helps it along. FOUR!!! 50 Partnership for between Rashid and Miller. GT need 32 off 15 balls.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: IN THE AIR!!! Shivam Dube didn’t go for the catch. He should have, it was David Miller’s catch. Dwayne Bravo is not pleased and Jadeja is livid with Dube. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! CSK reviews but there was a huge inside edge. Rashid survives. Gujarat 122-5 after 17 overs. GT need 48 off 18 balls.

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: SIX!!! That was a rubbish delivery from Maheesh Theekshana. Leg side have been completely packed for David Miller. After a bad first ball, Theekshana finishes a good over. Gujarat 118-5 after 16 overs. GT need 51 off 23 balls.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat vs Chennai Score: David Miller is the last hope for the Titans. He is connecting his shots really well. Dwayne Bravo finishes a good over. Just 9 runs off the over. Gujarat 108-5 after 15 overs.