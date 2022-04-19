LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Josh Hazlewood 4-fer derail LSG’s chase. RCB won by 18 runs.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Highlights LSG vs RCB, Score Report

Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) misses out on a hundred. RCB finish on 181/6 after 20 overs. Also Read - DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 32 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 20, Wednesday

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been the backbone of this innings for Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik must bat till the end to make RCB reach a big total. Lucknow Super Giants were on top as Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat depart early. RCB opening woes continue.  Also Read - LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31: Team News, Tactics, Pitch Report, Size of Boundary & Toss Update You Must Know

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Siraj takes a good catch. Jason Holder departs for 16(9). Lucknow Super Giants have missed out on a good opportunity. RCB have bowled well though. Last ball left. DOT BALL!!! RCB won by 18 runs.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood have handled the situation well for RCB. SIX!!! Too little too late for LSG. LSG need 19 off 2 balls

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Hazlewood will bowl the next over. He needs to keep the runs above 20 in the last over. Stoinis on the strike. HOW ON EARTH THAT IS NOT A WIDE!!!! Stoinis is not happy. OUT!!! Salt on the wounds. Stoinis has to go. Lucknow 7 down now and they need 34 off 10 balls. Daunting Task!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Harshal Patel into the attack. He will be crucial in the 18th and 20th over. He is trying to bowl some cutters which can be very effective in this situation. Jason Holder is the batter on strike now. He is an all-rounder with ability to hit a long ball. FOUR!!! Slashed hard from Stoinis. LSG need 35 off 13 now.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! That was played brilliantly against someone like Josh Hazlewood. TWO!!! That was a cracking shot from Badoni and ran two on that. OUT!!!! Ayush Badoni departs without finishing the match today. It will be a learning for the youngster. LSG 136-6 after 16.4 overs

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! That is some shot from Marcus Stoinis. He muscles it down the ground for a maximum down the ground. Even Hasaranga is surprised to see Stoinis pulling that shot off. LSG need 54 off 24 balls.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: Marcus Stoinis has a big responsibility on his hands. Only Ayush Badoni cannot take the game away from RCB. LSG need 64 off 29 balls.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! Krunal Pandya plays a good shot. OUT!!! That is a big wicket for RCB. Krunal Pandya finds the fielder at mid wicket. RCB clawing their way back into the game. LSG now 108-5 after 13.4 overs.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: OUT!!! Incredible catch from Suyash Prabhudessai. He was running in from deep backward point and completed the catch. Deepak Hooda departs for 13(14). This is getting troublesome for Lucknow. LSG 100-4 after 12.5 overs.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! That was a harsh slash from Krunal Pandya. He gets the reward too. Krunal Pandya has a part to play here. He is currently batting at a brilliant strike rate above 150. 11 off Harshal’s over. Lucknow 99-3 after 12 overs.