IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

After playing an entertaining cameo, Jos Buttler departed inside the powerplay. RR captain Sanju Samson followed suit. Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle now.

Punjab Kings finish on 189/5 after 20 overs.

Punjab Kings have lost their way in this innings. At one stage, they were looking to cross 200. However, with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal, it will be a tough ask for the lower middle order to take Punjab past 180. The presence of Liam Livingstone is the only silver lining now for PBKS. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan. He has picked up 3 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 over spell.

Check Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Live Updates

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: WIDE!!! from Rahul Chahar. RR need 7 off 6 balls. SIX!!! Shimron Hetmyer plays it over mid wicket. Game. Set. Match for PBKS! RR need 1 off 4 balls. DOT RR need 1 off 3 balls. Single and RR won by 6 wickets.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: 3 runs and a wicket. Top job from Arshdeep Singh. An over which will PBKS proud even if they lose this one. RR need 8 off 6 balls.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Three excellent deliveries from Arshdeep Singh. All of them yorkers and difficult to fetch. DOT BALL!!! Simply outstanding from the youngster. OUT!!! Devdutt Padikkal departs. Mayank Agarwal takes a good catch. RR need 8 off 7 balls.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Towards the deep mid-wicket boundary. Appeal for Caught Behind! Umpire denies! Agarwal sends it upstairs. Looks like a clear gap between bat and ball. Desperate review from PBKS! SIX!!! Full Toss and Hetmyer guids it away for a boundary. FOUR!!! Boundary to end the over. RR need 11 off 12 balls.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries from Hetmyer. Is he the man for Rajasthan today? DOT BALL!!! Good comeback from Arshdeep Singh. 12 runs off Arshdeep’s over. He has got one more over left. RR need 27 off last 18 balls.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Beautiful shot from Shimron Hetmyer. This chase should be an easy one for RR. Or another twist in the tale? Kagiso Rabada has made a good comeback after conceding a boundary early. Appeal for RUNOUT!!! Is Hetmyer in? Not out. RR need 39 off 24 balls.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: OUT!!! Arshdeep Singh strikes! Liam Livingstone takes a good catch. Appeal for LBW!!! Is he interested for the referral? He is not. Excellent over from Arshdeep Singh. Just three runs and a wicket. RR need 47 off 30 balls.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: FOUR!!! Reverse sweep from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Young man full of talent. FOUR!!! Devdutt Padikkal gets in on the act now. Fierce square cut from the left hander. RR need 50 off 36 balls.

  • 6:38 PM IST
    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: 50 for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Brilliant comeback innings from the young man. He was dropped because of bad form, however, with this 50, he has made a statement. FOUR!!! Smashed for a boundary. RR need 77 off 48 balls.
  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs RR: Rishi Dhawan brought into the attack. FOUR!!! OH! Glorius. Sanju Samson at his best. Yashasvi tries to be a bit cheeky but to no avail. Single off the last ball. Seven runs off the over. RR 74-1 after 7 overs.