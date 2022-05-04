IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Out of IPL 2022? Check Out Full Scorecard Of RCB vs CSK, Highlights and Match Report

Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood keep their nerves in the final overs as Bangalore beat Chennai by 13 runs. Deven Conway and Moeen Ali remain top scorers for CSK.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Sushant Mishra Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as Replacement For Saurabh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 173/8 after 20 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the top scorer in the innings (42 off 27 balls.)  Also Read - IPL 2022: I Feel There's A Big Score Round The Corner, Says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Bangalore, on the other hand, are playing the same team.

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK, Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs CSK | RCB vs CSK | MS Dhoni | Ruturaj Gaikwad | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | RCB vs CSK Live, CSK vs RCB, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, RCB vs CSK Dream11, Bangalore vs Chennai Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs CSK live score

Live Updates

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: BUMPER From Harshal Patel. Typical fast bowlers’ response. RCB won by 13 runs.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!! Pretorius smokes it out of the park. OUT!!! Pretorius departs. With that wicket. IT IS ALL OVER for Chennai Super Kings. They are 9 down. SIX!!! Theekshana gets in on the act. CSK need 19 off 3 now.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: OUT!!! Dhoni is GONE!!! Is it GAME SET MATCH for CSK? Probably yes. It was a back off length delivery and Dhoni hit that straight to deep mid wicket. CSK need 31 off the final over.

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!! Glorius hitting from Moeen Ali. OUT!!! Harshal Patel gets his revenge. What a player this man is. Mohammed Siraj takes a simple catch. Dhoni up against Harshal now. CSK need 40 off 13 balls.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood have got quite a task on their hands. OUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja departs. Virat Kohli takes a stunner. Faf du Plessis applauds Kohli on the spectacular effort. Don’t go anywhere. RCB are still throwing punches. CSK 122-5 after 16 overs.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: FOUR!!! Oh! That was a chance. Maxwell must be cursing himself for not putting a slip. Moeen Ali just poked a but at it and raced past he wicketkeeper for a boundary. This chase will go down the wire. CSK 96-3 after 12.3 overs.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: SIX!!! Ambati Rayudu finished with a maximum. He rocks back and plays it over mid wicket. Shahbaz fails to finish the over well. OUT!!! Glenn Maxwell is doing the job with the ball for RCB. Rayudu departs! Probably the best batter who could have anchored the innings. CSK 75-3 after 9.3 overs.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: FOUR!!! Pulled with Disdain. FOUR!!! Down the track and right over Siraj’s head for a boundary. Gaikwad on the charge. Siraj has been trying to bowl short but to no avail. CSK 37-0 after 5 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Both these openers are trying nothing extravagant against Hazlewood and Siraj. The ball is doing a bit and CSK’s opening pair realize that. The run rate is just above 6 as RCB eye inroads against Chennai. CSK 26-0 after 4.1 overs.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings start the usual pair of Deven Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Royal Challengers Bangalore has brought in Shahbaz Ahmed for the proceedings to start. FOUR!!! Conway reverse sweeps it a boundary. CSK 9-0 after 1 over.