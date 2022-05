IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune.

Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood keep their nerves in the final overs as Bangalore beat Chennai by 13 runs. Deven Conway and Moeen Ali remain top scorers for CSK. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sushant Mishra Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as Replacement For Saurabh Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 173/8 after 20 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the top scorer in the innings (42 off 27 balls.) Also Read - IPL 2022: I Feel There's A Big Score Round The Corner, Says RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Moeen Ali comes in for Mitchell Santner. Bangalore, on the other hand, are playing the same team.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

