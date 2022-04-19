Highlights | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Scorecard As It Happened

RR edges out KKR in the final over by 7 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up hat-trick. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Records First Hattrick Of IPL 2022, Stuns KKR With a Five-Wicket Haul l VIDEO

Shreyas Iyer has been spectacular till now in the chase. KKR skipper is looking to play his shots despite losing partners on the other end. Will he take KKR to victory? or will Samson and co. find a way to stop the juggernaut? Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive, Other Delhi Capitals Players Test Negative- Report

Buttler’s breathtaking ton has powered Rajasthan to a mammoth 217 for five. Apart from Sunil Narine, all the other KKR bowlers were expensive on the night. Can KKR gun down 218. It will be an interesting chase. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

IPL Points Table – Click Here.

