Highlights | IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Score T20 Scorecard As It Happened

RR edges out KKR in the final over by 7 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up hat-trick. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Records First Hattrick Of IPL 2022, Stuns KKR With a Five-Wicket Haul l VIDEO

Shreyas Iyer has been spectacular till now in the chase. KKR skipper is looking to play his shots despite losing partners on the other end. Will he take KKR to victory? or will Samson and co. find a way to stop the juggernaut? Also Read - IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh Tests Covid Positive, Other Delhi Capitals Players Test Negative- Report

Buttler’s breathtaking ton has powered Rajasthan to a mammoth 217 for five. Apart from Sunil Narine, all the other KKR bowlers were expensive on the night. Can KKR gun down 218. It will be an interesting chase. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunil Narine's Record For Kolkata Knight Riders in Numbers- Bamba King Set to Feature in 150th IPL Match

IPL Points Table – Click Here.

Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Umesh Yadav is bowled! Obed McCoy wins it for Rajasthan Royals. Incredible from Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders must be in agony. RR won by 7 runs.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Obed McCoy gets Sheldon Jackson. What have you done? Sheldon Jackson? Varun Chakaravarthy on the strike. He needs to put bat on ball. Can he do it? Stay tuned for live updates! KKR need 9 off 4 balls.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Sheldon Jackson is not able to find the gap for the boundaries. Can it be a super over? It can be. KKR need 11 off the last over.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: This match is not for the faint hearted. Absolutely not!!! First Chahal picks up a hat-trick and then the 20-run over from Boult. Incredible hitting from Umesh Yadav. KKR is certainly in this. They need 14 off 9 balls with 2 wickets to spare!

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! Shreyas Iyer reviews but to no avail. Chahal gets his 3rd. KKR is committing hara-kiri at the moment. KKR 6 down and they 38 more off 20 balls.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: SIX!!! Trent Boult tried a bouncer against Shreyas Iyer but the KKR captain was pretty much prepared for it. OUT!!! Yuzvendra Chahal gets Venkatesh Iyer. Stumped!!! It is the other Iyer, RR is worried about. KKR 5 down and they need 40 off 23 balls.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: OH!!! NO!!! Sanju Samson drops Shreyas Iyer. Obed McCoy hands on his head. SIX!!! Salt on the wounds for Rajasthan. KKR need 56 off 32 balls. This is definitely gettable. WIDE!!! FOUR!!! Some more damage in the over. Equation now – KKR need 51 off 30 balls.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Bowled!!! Andre Russell gets a peach from Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a carrom ball from the off spinner and Russell had no idea where the ball went. Venkatesh Iyer joins his captain in the middle. KKR need 66 off 36 balls.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it straightaway. Samson reviews it. Nothing on Ultraedge. Umpires call on the impact and wickets. Rana survives. SIX!!! Steps down the track and clobbers it down the ground. IN THE AIR!!! Hetmyer drops a difficult catch. OUT!!! Finally Nitish Rana perishes after playing a handy cameo. KKR need 70 off 42 balls.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: SIX!!! Shreyas Iyer hits it a long way. Ashwin bowled a carrom ball but it was picked effectively by the KKR captain. KKR marches on in the chase. KKR need 84 off 48 balls.