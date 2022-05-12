IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets. Tilak Varma (34 off 32) remained the top scorer in this chase.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Highlights CSK vs MI, Recent Match Report

Mumbai has a similar start like Chennai as they too lost 4 wickets including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Mukesh Choudhary took 3 wickets in his spell. Tilak Varma and Tim David in the middle now. Will these youngsters bail out Mumbai in this low scoring match? Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa Denied DRS Due to Power Cut in Stadium During CSK vs MI Match

Chennai registered their second lowest total in the history in IPL. Mumbai need 98 to win. Also Read - Redundant: Sanjay Manjrekar Bats For Big Change In Rules For Modern Day Cricket

MS Dhoni was the lone warrior for Chennai now. Daniel Sams continued his magnificent form with ball as he got the wickets of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay of the match. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Robin Uthappa with a peach. Kartikeya Kumar chipped in with two quick wickets in the same over.

Check Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

IPL Points Table – Click Here

LIVE | IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | CSK vs MI | CSK vs MI | MS Dhoni | Ruturaj Gaikwad | Rohit Sharma | Jasprit Bumrah | CSK vs MI Live, MI vs CSK, CSK vs MI Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, CSK vs MI Dream11, Chennai vs Mumbai Live, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, IPL 2022 live, CSK vs MI live score