Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets. Tilak Varma (34 off 32) remained the top scorer in this chase.

Mumbai has a similar start like Chennai as they too lost 4 wickets including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Mukesh Choudhary took 3 wickets in his spell. Tilak Varma and Tim David in the middle now. Will these youngsters bail out Mumbai in this low scoring match? Stay tuned for live updates!

Chennai registered their second lowest total in the history in IPL. Mumbai need 98 to win.

MS Dhoni was the lone warrior for Chennai now. Daniel Sams continued his magnificent form with ball as he got the wickets of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay of the match. Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Robin Uthappa with a peach. Kartikeya Kumar chipped in with two quick wickets in the same over.

Check Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: SIX!!! Big hit from Tim David yet again. Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Another Single!!! Just 1 required for MI.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: SIX!!! Tim David does what he does best. Incredible hit from the batter. Single on the next ball. Just 2 required now….

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: OUT!!! Moeen Ali bowls a beauty to deceive Hrithik Shokeen. The delivery enticed him to come down the track, however, the ball made a passage to make a mess of the stumps. MI need 15 off 42 balls.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: FOUR!! That is a quality shot from Tilak Varma. He was up and ready for it. The runs have come at a good pace for Mumbai. Even after the fall wickets, it was important for the Mumbai batters to not to go inside the shell. Shokeen and Varma have exactly done that. MI need 17 off 46 balls.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Impressive temperament from these youngsters. They have weathered the storm well by playing out the difficult overs. Dwayne Bravo in the attack now. He is the leading wicket taker for CSK in IPL 2022. Can he conjure up something for Chennai today? Stay tuned for live updates. MI need 43 off 65 balls.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Mukesh Choudhary has been the find for Chennai in this season. Both Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary have been magnificent in their spells. FOUR!!! Nicely played by Tilak Varma. The youngster at it each other in this contest. MI 46-4 after 7.4 overs.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: OUT!!!! Mukesh Choudhary!!!! You little beauty… Tristan Stubbs departs for a duck. This is high quality fast bowling from the youngster. Both Simarjeet and Mukesh are making a match of this. MI 33-4 after 5 overs.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: Appeal for LBW!!! Given by the umpire. Daniel Sams review and it is hitting in the middle. Three reds. Mukesh Choudhary strikes. Fine bowling by the young man. MI 33-3 after 4.3 overs.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs MI: OUT!!! Simarjeet Singh takes the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Big moment in the match as Chennai may start believing now. MI 30-2 after 3.4 overs.