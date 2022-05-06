Highlights | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the highlights cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - David Warner Played The Most Incredible Shot Of IPL 2022 - Watch It To Believe It | VIDEO DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals keep their calm in the final overs to take the team to victory by 21 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs Joins Mumbai Indians As Replacement For Tymal Mills

David Warner (92* off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67* off 35 balls) power Delhi Capitals to 207/3 after 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 208 to win. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Has His Say On Virat Kohli's Low Strike-Rate In IPL 2022, Makes A Big Prediction

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson informed about three changes at the toss. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in.

Delhi Capitals have made four changes – Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw make way for Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh and Ripal Patel.

Check Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Kuldeep Yadav does it nicely. Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav strikes on the first ball. Kartik Yadav departs. SRH need 22 off last 2 balls.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Three boundaries in Marsh’s over till now. Twist in the tale for Delhi Capitals? Stay tuned for live updates. SRH need 27 off the last over.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: IN THE AIR!!! High!! Rovman Powell takes it. Umpire are checking if it is a waist high no ball? It is not. The dangerous Nicholas Pooran departs. Is it Game. Set. Match for Hyderabad? Probably. SRH need 43 off 12 balls.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!!! That is a good shot from Sean Abbott. He can bat too. OUT!!! Khaleel Ahmed picks his 3rd wicket. Nicholas Pooran has a lot of pressure on himself now. He is denying the singles too. IN THE AIR!! Lalit drops a difficult chance. SRH need 43 off 14 balls.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: OUT!!! Shashank Singh departs. It was going so well for SunRisers Hyderabad, however, with that wicket falling, Pooran has a lot of responsibility on himself. Shardul Thakur rolls his golden arm to get the wicket. SRH need 74 off 30 balls.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: OUT!!! Markram Departs. Khaeleel Ahmed was in so much pain before this delivery. However, all that pain must have gone now. Delhi Capitals strikes back and breaks this partnership. SRH need 101 off 41 balls.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Back to back sixes for Aiden Markram. This is not over for SunRisers yet. This is a solid partnership between Pooran and Markram. 13 runs off Kuldeep’s over. SRH need 118 off 48 balls.

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!! Big shot from Aiden Markram. Finally a start for the batters. SIX!!! Pooran says to Markram – What you can do, I can do better. Hyderabad need a good partnership if they wish to reach near the target. The required run rate is already above 14. SRH 63-3 after 10 overs.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: HUGE SHOUT FOR LBW!!! GIVEN OUT!!! by the umpire. Pooran reviews immediately. Missing the stumps and Pooran survives. Mitchell Marsh is creating problems here for Hyderabad. SRH 48-3 after 9 overs.