Hello and welcome to the highlights cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals keep their calm in the final overs to take the team to victory by 21 runs.

David Warner (92* off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67* off 35 balls) power Delhi Capitals to 207/3 after 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 208 to win.

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson informed about three changes at the toss. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in.

Delhi Capitals have made four changes – Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw make way for Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh and Ripal Patel.

Check Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

