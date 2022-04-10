HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs. Kuldeep Yadav finishes his four over spell with 4 wickets. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Nitish Rana departs shortly after building 50-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Andre Russell in the middle. KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane early in the chase. Captain Shreyas Iyer joins Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.

Delhi Capitals finished on 215-5 after 20 overs courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel late strikes. KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell.

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer to play the same team.

Rishabh Pant – “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief – no dew.” Delhi Capitals made one change – Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner,, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

