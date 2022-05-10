Highlights | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Rashid Khan picks 4-fer as GT beat LSG by 62 runs. Gujarat becomes the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify for playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants innings went down like a pack of cards. Also Read - Gujarat Titans Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2022: A Look At Their Journey So Far & Matches Left

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock departed early in the 145 chase. Batters have found it difficult to score on this pitch. Lucknow Super Giants lost Krunal Pandya right after the powerplay. Gujarat Titans bowlers bowled really well in the powerplay. Stay tuned for live updates. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights LSG vs GT, Recent Match Report

Gujarat Titans finish on 144/4 after 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants need 145 to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Also Read - Sometimes You Need A Little Bit Of A Reminder: LSG Captain KL Rahul Reacts After Loss Against GT | IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans are off to critical start as they have lost two wickets (Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade) inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia are in the middle now.

Check Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

IPL Points Table – Click Here

