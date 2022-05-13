Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Punjab bowlers reign supreme as Bangalore fell short by 54 runs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Match 60 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network

RCB lose Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis early in chase of 210. Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell departed in quick succession after a 50-run partnership. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Strongly Backs Dinesh Karthik For A Spot In India's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Punjab Kings finish on 209/9 after 20 overs. RCB need 210 to win. Liam Livingstone remained the top scorer for Punjab as he scored 70 off just 42 balls. RCB have a steep target to chase. Will they be able to do it? Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - IPL 2022: MI, CSK Demise A Sign Of Things To Come | Jaideep Ghosh Column

Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone kept the run-rate going at 10 RPO. However, Agarwal and Jitesh departed before the final flourish. Liam Livingstone is key for Punjab Kings now. 

Bairstow completed his half century in just 21 balls. Bangalore bowlers put under the pump by the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab are off to a flyer in the powerplay. Dhawan departs inside the powerplay.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL Points Table – Click Here

LIVE | IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs PBKS | RCB vs PBKS | Virat Kohli | Faf du Plessis | Mayank Agarwal | Liam Livingstone | RCB vs PBKS Live, RCB vs PBKS, PBKS vs RCB Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, RCB vs PBKS Dream11, Bangalore vs Punjab Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2022 live, RCB vs PBKS live score

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: FOUR!!! Consolation boundary for Josh Hazlewood too. Single off the last ball. Punjab Kings won by 54 runs. Huge boost in the net run-rate.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Harshal Patel departs. Bangalore on the brink now. Punjab camp is really happy at the moment because of this performance. Dull faces in the Bangalore camp now. FOUR!!! Siraj gets a fortunate boundary. RCB 147-9 after 19 overs.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: Game. Set. Match for Royal Challengers Bangalore? It seems looking at the exceptional bowling and fielding by the Punjab unit. Arshdeep Singh has been a gem like always, but Harpreet Brar and Kagiso Rabada have been exceptional too. RCB 142-8 after 18 overs.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Soft dismissal for Shahbaz Ahmed. Kagiso Rabada gets another wicket. RCB 124-7 after 15.4 overs.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: This is getting difficult for Bangalore with the passage of every delivery. Arshdeep Singh bowls an excellent over to Dinesh Karthik. OUT!!! Pressure on Dinesh Karthik and he eventually plays a bad shot. Excellent captaincy from Mayank Agarwal. RCB 120-6 after 15 overs.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: FOUR!!! Maxwell plays a fierce square cut and it races across the turf for a boundary. Rishi Dhawan has been impressive for Punjab Kings as well. OUT!!! Rajat Patidar tries to clear the long on boundary but to no avail. RCB 104-4 after 11 overs.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: SIX!!! Rajat Patidar smokes it through the line. FOUR!!! Bangalore will not let this go easily. They will fight their way out of this. Remember, they bat deep, really deep. The required run rate is above 12 but this is gettable in these times. RCB 84-3 after 9 overs.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: FOUR!!! Spinner comes into the attack and Maxwell pulls it out the reverse. You need these kind of shots when you are chasing a big target. SIX!!! Rajat Patidar smokes it out of the park. RCB now 72-3 after 8.2 overs.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Nothing going RCB’s way at the moment. Rishi Dhawan have bowled an excellent over to dent Bangalore’s chances in this chase. Punjab Kings on top right now. Kagiso Rabada brought into the attack. RCB 41-3 after 5 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs PBKS: OUT!!! Virat Kohli luck runs out today. That is just cruel. He is just cursing looking at the sky. Kagiso Rabada gets the big wicket of Kohli. Rajat Patidar in the middle now with Faf du Plessis. RCB 33-1 after 3.4 overs.