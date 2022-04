HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Score As It Happened

Abhishek Sharma-Rahul Tripathi star as SRH beat CSK by 8 wickets. Mukesh Choudhary gets the big wicket of Williamson. Abhishek brings up his fifty in 32 deliveries and is joined by Rahul Tripathi. Abhishek Sharma and SRH captain Kane Williamson start steadily for chase of 155.

CSK finish their innings on 154/7 after 20 overs. CSK lose their 5th wicket. MS Dhoni joins Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Ambati Rayudu departs after stitching a useful 50-run partnership with Moeen Ali. Natarajan gets Ruturaj Gaikwad with a beauty. Washington Sundar continues his dominance over Robin Uthappa as he gets him early.

Ambati Rayudu departs after stitching a useful 50-run partnership with Moeen Ali. Natarajan gets Ruturaj Gaikwad with a beauty. Washington Sundar continues his dominance over Robin Uthappa as he gets him early.

SRH have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson have elected to bowl first. SRH have made two changes in the team – Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh make their debut in this game. On the other hand, CSK has made just change considering it is a day game. Dwaine Pretorius has made way Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams (Playing XI)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

