LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 27 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium here in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

Delhi Capitals have lost their way in the chase of 191. With the quick wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav, RCB have crawled their way back into the game.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were off to flyer start in chase of 190. Mohammed Siraj got the big wicket of Shaw. Mitchell Marsh walks in at no.3 for DC.

RCB finish on 189/5 after 20 overs. DC need 190 to win.

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed hold key for final flourish. Kuldeep Yadav gets his revenge on Glenn Maxwell. Kohli departs after a brilliant direct hit from Lalit Yadav. Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis depart early as Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed pick one each early for DC. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are in the middle.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant-led DC have brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in place of Sarfaraz Khan. On the other, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are going in with one forced change – Harshal Patel comes back.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Singles off the last ball. RCB won by 16 runs.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: FOUR!!! Flick by Kuldeep Yadav. Boundary off the first ball. Twist in the match? Surely not. RCB well ahead in this game. FOUR!!! Delhi Capitals need 19 off 2 balls.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Axar Patel facing Harshal Patel and just a single. A lot of credit for RCB’s success goes to Dinesh Karthik. A score which was just looking around 160 got to 189. OUT!!! Shardul Thakur plays one up in the air. Game Set Match for Delhi? Probably. Delhi 156-7 after 18.1 overs.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! This is the over Rishabh Pant was waiting for. OUT!!! Virat Kohli pulls off a stunner and crowd goes wild…… Rishabh Pant departs for 34(17). Delhi 142-6 after 16.3 overs.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: SIX!!! Unbelievable shot from Shardul Thakur. SIX!!! One handed special from Rishabh Pant. This chase is not over yet, folks! Just a single on the last ball. Delhi 134-5 after 16 overs.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Rishabh Pant is keeping this going for Delhi Capitals. OUT!!! A sluggish innings from Mitchell Marsh comes to an unfortunate end. OUT!!! Another wicket for RCB. Rovman Powell departs for a duck. Delhi in a spot of bother. Delhi 112-4 after 14.1 overs.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Marsh needs to connect one and connect one soon. Siraj brought into the attack. IN THE AIR!!! Wanindu Hasaranga almost pulls off a stunner. This can be counted as a drop. Big swing from Mitchell Marsh but no contact made. Delhi 100-2 after 13 overs.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Mitchell Marsh is struggling the find the middle of the bat. On the other hand, David Warner has been bossing the RCB bowlers. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire says no! RCB reviews. ITS THREE REDS!!! DC lose David Warner and Kohli is pumped. Delhi 94-2 after 11.3 overs.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Even though RCB has got the wicket of Prithvi Shaw, the current run-rate has barely been affected till now. Hasaranga has been brought into the attack by Faf du Plessis. SIX!! Warner in full form today. Delhi 70-1 after 8 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi vs Bangalore Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second innings of match no. 27 between Delhi and Bangalore. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are off to flyer in chase of 190. Delhi 49-0 after 4.1 overs.