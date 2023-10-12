Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs
live

Highlights | AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa Beat Australia By 134 Runs

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: Australia lost its second World Cup 2023 match as they suffered a humiliating 134-run debacle against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium.

Updated: October 13, 2023 12:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AUS vs SA live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE UPDATES - AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023

AS IT HAPPENED | Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA): Australia lost its second World Cup 2023 match as they suffered a humiliating 134-run debacle against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Trending Now

This was also Aussies biggest defeat by runs in ODI World Cups. It marked the first instance since 1992 where the five-time champion suffered consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup campaign, first against India in Chennai.

Australia which has only lost 25 of its 96 World Cup matches went down to New Zealand and South Africa in successive matches during the 1992 World Cup.

For the records, Australia had also lost its first two games in the 1983 World Cup (against India and West Indies) and the 1979 World Cup in England.

However, the history of the game also suggests that at one point they were unbeaten for 34 consecutive matches between 1999 and 2011.

In the last one month, Australia has also failed to chase down 300 plus total in ODI cricket, following the defeats on the South Africa tour earlier this year when they lost the series 2-3.

Live Updates

  • Oct 12, 2023 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it!! South Africa win!! Australia lose again and are today bowled out for 177 runs! AUS 177

  • Oct 12, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia are all but out of contention now!! 8 wickets down!! The required run-rate is close to 12. AUS 162/8 (37)

  • Oct 12, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia are 6 down! Things are getting bad to worse for the Aussies! AUS 71/6 (18)

  • Oct 12, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 7 overs gone, Australia are reeling at 27/2. AUS 27/2 (7)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s it!! South Africa finish on 311/7 after 50 overs of play. SA 311/7 (50)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Final over coming up! South Africa are now at 310/5. SA 310/5 (49)

  • Oct 12, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa have lost half their side as David Miller and Marco Jansen look to take the score past 300. SA 284/5 (47)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: de Kock has been sent back to the pavilion and now it’s down to Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen to take the game from here on. SA 231/3 (39.3)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: South Africa ride on Quinton de Kock’s hundred!! The run-rate is close to 6 and the Proteas are aiming for a big score. SA 196/2 (34)

  • Oct 12, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 28 overs gone, South Africa are now at 156/1. SA 156/1 (28)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.