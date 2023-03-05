Live Updates

Home

HIGHLIGHTS | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Grace Harris Heroics Take UP Warriorz Over The Line

Kim Garth’s five-wicket haul went in vain as Grace Harris’ 26-ball 59 not out took the game away from Gujarat Giants on Sunday in Mumbai. Chasing 170, UP Warriorz needed 70 runs in the last five overs and Harris proved why she is rated highly around the globe with her monstrous hitting. The momentum shifted towarrds UP when Harris hit Garth for four fours in the 18th over to bring down the equation to 33 needed in the last two overs. With 19 needed of the final over, Harris Annabel Sutherland for two sixes and two fours to win the game. Earlier, a fine 46 off 32 balls from Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169/6. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76/4 around the halfway mark. Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

