HIGHLIGHTS | WPL 2023, GG Vs UPW, Match 3: Grace Harris Heroics Take UP Warriorz Over The Line

HIGHLIGHTS | WPL 2023, GG vs UP: UP Warriorz pull off one of the greatest chases in WPL, thanks to Grace Harris' 26-ball 59 not out. Kiran Nagvire too contributed with 53.

Updated: March 5, 2023 11:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023,

HIGHLIGHTS | WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Match 3

Kim Garth’s five-wicket haul went in vain as Grace Harris’ 26-ball 59 not out took the game away from Gujarat Giants on Sunday in Mumbai. Chasing 170, UP Warriorz needed 70 runs in the last five overs and Harris proved why she is rated highly around the globe with her monstrous hitting. The momentum shifted towarrds UP when Harris hit Garth for four fours in the 18th over to bring down the equation to 33 needed in the last two overs. With 19 needed of the final over, Harris Annabel Sutherland for two sixes and two fours to win the game. Earlier, a fine 46 off 32 balls from Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169/6. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76/4 around the halfway mark. Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Final over and Grace Harris begins with a flat six off Annabel Sutherland. A Wide, a run out chance missed and a four follows. Into the fence like a tracer bullet. What a game we are having here. Another wide from Sutherland. Harris brings her fifty with a four. And she finishes off with a spectacular six. UP Warriorz win the game by three wickets. Harris remains unbeaten on 26-ball 59.

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: After Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone joins the party with a six against Ash Gardner. Brilliant fielding by the Giants players in the boundary, saves clearly four runs. 19 runs needed in the final over. UPW 151/7 (19)

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Much-needed boundaries from Grace Harris in the 18th over off Kim Garth. Four so far in the first five balls. Oh No. A waist-high no ball in the final ball. No major damage. 20 runs come from the over. UPW 137/7 (18)

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Grace Harris dances down the track, gets a full toss and whacks Tanija Kanwar for a huge six. But UP Warriorz need more of these sixes. UPW 121/7 (17)

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: 70 off last five overs looks a big tough for UP Warriorz but achievable. UP need a couple of big overs from Grace Harris and Devika Vaidya in the middle. Just as we speak, Vaidya gives a simple catch to Dayalan Hemlatha off Annabel Sutherland. UPW 105/7 (15.4)

    Live | GG vs UP, WPL 2023: Looks like Beth Mooney’s injury been a blessing in disguise for Gujarat Giants. Kim Garth replaced Mooney and she has a fifer already. Also credit to stand-in-captain Sneh Rana for the way she has handled her resources. UPW 100/6 (15)

Published Date: March 5, 2023 11:11 PM IST

Updated Date: March 5, 2023 11:34 PM IST

