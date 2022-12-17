live

Highlights Croatia (2) vs Morocco (1), FIFA World Cup 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off: CRO Win 3rd Place Match

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match.

Updated: December 17, 2022 10:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, 3rd Place Play-Off

AS IT HAPPENED | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there are hopes he will lead his country at the 2024 European Championship. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute, but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. It is the second time Croatia has taken third place. The team also achieved that feat in its first World Cup as an independent nation 1998.

Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!! Croatia win the 3rd place match!! They beat Morocco 2-1. The Africans after a brilliant tournament finish 4th. CRO 2-1 MAR (Gvardiol, Orsic::Dari)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 6 minutes has been added on for stoppages!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 72 minutes in the clock and Croatia still lead by 2-1. CRO 2-1 MAR (72nd Min)

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia keep on pressing forward as they put men in numbers for a third goal. We haven’t seen much of the Morocco side in the second-half. CRO 2-1 MAR (57th Min)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE FOR CROATIA AND THE DEFLECTION PUTS IT WIDE!! Orsic again, hits it really well and misses the frame of the goal by a whisker. CRO 2-1 MAR (48th Min)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half! Croatia leading 2-1.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We break for half-time!! Croatia lead 2-1. HT: CRO 2-1 MAR (Gvardiol, Orsic::Dari)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOAL!! Orsic makes it 3-1!!! Croatia lead again. CRO 1-1 MAR (42nd Min) (Orsic)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia has so far notched up 6 shots aimed towards goal, also having the possession advantage. But the Moroccans are making frequent runs in the opposition box for an important lead. CRO 1-1 MAR (37th Min)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Great pressing from the Croatians!! They almost got themselves a goal. Bono had to barge in and clear it away. CRO 1-1 MAR (25th Min)

Topics

