  CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Devon Conway Fifty Guides Chennai Super Kings To 7-Wicket Win
CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Devon Conway Fifty Guides Chennai Super Kings To 7-Wicket Win

IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, CSK vs SRH Match Updates, Game 29, April 21. Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 77 to help Chennai Super Kings register fourth win in IPL 2023. CSK remain third in IPL 2023 points table..

Updated: April 21, 2023 11:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

  • 11:00 PM IST

  • 10:57 PM IST

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Moeen Ali hits the winning runs for Chennai Super Kings. CSK beat SRH by seven wickets to register fourth win in IPL 2023.

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Four dots in a row from Umran Malik. CSK need atleast one boundary in this over and Devon Conway doesn’t disappoint. Four more towards third man to end the over. CSK 132/3 (18)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: CSK need 16 runs from 24 balls and Mayank Markande continues. What a beauty from the leggie to go through Ambati Rayudu’s defense. Beauty, beauty! CSK 122/3 (17)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Ambati Rayudu has come on to bat as an impact substitute for Akash Singh. he dances down the ground against Mayank Dagar and is hit on the pads. Umpire gives not out. SRH challenge.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Lovely shot to four from Devon Conway off Mayank Markande to enter 60s. OUTTT! Second wicket for SRH as Ajinkya Rahane departs. The Indian missed the wrong’un, gets the edge and Aiden Markram takes the catch. CSK 111/2 (15)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: <font color="09090a“>Mayank Dagar is back into attack. At Time-out, MSD’s message to the batters is “just look for the gaps. Don’t try too many things and try to finish three-four overs earlier.” 100 up for CSK. CSK 104/1 (14)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Washington Sundar has been brilliant tonight and ends his second over conceding just four runs. Devon Conway is batting on 54. CSK 95/1 (13)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Dagar is into the attack now. Just 4 from the 12th over. CSK 91/1 (12)

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium. Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score. Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Published Date: April 21, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 11:52 PM IST

