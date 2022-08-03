AS IT HAPPENED | India at Birmingham, Day 5

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton. Indian Women’s Fours team in Lawn Bowls won a historic gold medal by beating South Africa 17-10 in the final. The Indian team comprising of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey produced a great display in the final to outplay a strong South African team. It is India’s first medal in lawn bowls. Seasoned lifter Vijay Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim the Silver medal and his third CWG medal across three editions. The Indian men’s table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final to clinch India’s 5th gold medal of the games. On the other hand, the Indian Badminton Mixed Team went down fighting 3-1 to Malaysia in the Gold medal match and as a result had to settle with the silver. Indian women’s hockey team lost 3-1 to host England in their group game. Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal lost 0-3 to Paul Coll of New Zealand in men’s singles semis and now will fight for the bronze medal. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 13.Also Read - CWG 2022: Indian Badminton Mixed Team Settles For Silver After Losing To Malaysia In Final

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 5: Spotlight on Lawn Ball | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 5, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - Highlights India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022: IND Settles For Silver As MAL Clinch Gold