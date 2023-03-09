Top Recommended Stories

  • Highlights, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Register Hattrick Of Wins, Consolidate Top Position
Highlights, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Register Hattrick Of Wins, Consolidate Top Position

As it happened, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians remain on top of the table with three wins from as many matches. They next play UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Updated: March 9, 2023 10:26 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 live

Highlights, Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Scores:

Mumbai Indians consolidated their position at the top of WPL 2023 table with a eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday at DY Patil Stadium. Chasing a below-par 106, Yastika Bhatia gave MI a solid start with a brilliant 41. Hayley Matthews too scored 32 to continue her good form. Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) remained unbeaten at the end as MI chased the target in 15 overs. Earlier, batting first, Delhi Capitals looked in complete disarray losing two wickets inside the powerplay. Although Meg Lanning fought a lone battle with a 41-ball 43, none of the DC batters could really make an impact. From 80/3 at one stage, DC lost four wickets in nine balls to be 84/7 in no time. For Mumbai Indians, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong took three wickets apiece.

  • 10:21 PM IST

  • 10:10 PM IST

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: That’s it. Mumbai Indians finish the game with consecutive fours and beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. MI remain on top with six points from three games.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joins the party. The Indian captain dances down the track to pull Alice Capsey towards the leg side fence. More misery for the English bowler as Harman reverse sweeps for another four towards third man. MI 99/2 (14)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt looks to finish the game early. The England batter pulls Shikha Pandey twice to the boundary as 10 runs come from the over. MI 89/2 (13)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Brilliant running catch from Jemimah Rodrigues dismisses Hayley Matthews. The opener goes for a biggie off Alice Capsey, the ball skies after hitting the top of the bat and Jemi covers a distance from long off to complete the catch. MI 79/2 (12)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: After Yastika Bhatia, its Hayley Matthews who is taking on the charge. The West Indies all-rounder proved heavy on Jess Jonassen with consecutive boundaries. MI 75/1 (10)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: First breakthrough for Delhi Capitals as Yastika Bhatia has been given out, LBW, by the umpire. But MI go straight to upstairs. Tara Norris gets the wicket. Bhatia goes for 41. MI 65/1 (8.5)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Alice Capsey comes into the attack and concedes just two runs. If Mumbai win today, Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls will have six points from three games and will remain on top of the table. DC will be at second with four points. Remember, the top-placed team will qualify directly for the final. MI 61/0 (8)

  • 9:34 PM IST

    Live, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Fifty comes up for Mumbai Indians in a convincing fashion as Yastika Bhatia sends Radha Yadav for two boundaries in the over. MI 59/0 (7)

Published Date: March 9, 2023 9:50 PM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 10:26 PM IST

