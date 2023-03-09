Home

Highlights, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Register Hattrick Of Wins, Consolidate Top Position

Highlights, DC-W Vs MI-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Register Hattrick Of Wins, Consolidate Top Position

Mumbai Indians remain on top of the table with three wins from as many matches. They next play UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023

Highlights, Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023:

Mumbai Indians consolidated their position at the top of WPL 2023 table with a eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday at DY Patil Stadium. Chasing a below-par 106, Yastika Bhatia gave MI a solid start with a brilliant 41. Hayley Matthews too scored 32 to continue her good form. Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) remained unbeaten at the end as MI chased the target in 15 overs. Earlier, batting first, Delhi Capitals looked in complete disarray losing two wickets inside the powerplay. Although Meg Lanning fought a lone battle with a 41-ball 43, none of the DC batters could really make an impact. From 80/3 at one stage, DC lost four wickets in nine balls to be 84/7 in no time. For Mumbai Indians, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong took three wickets apiece.

