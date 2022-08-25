AS IT HAPPENED | East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal once again being the better side for most of the game, failed to convert their chances and had to settle for a 0-0 draw yet again. Rajasthan on the other hand had their chances and were the better side in the last 20 minutes of the game. As things stand in the group of death, Mumbai and Rajasthan occupy the first two places and surprisingly, the Kolkata giants occupy the last two spots. East Bengal at third on 2 points and ATK Mohun Bagan languish at the bottom with a point.Also Read - East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

PREVIEW: East Bengal kicked off their campaign with an exasperating 0-0 draw against the Indian Navy on Monday. After a sluggish first half, the Red and Gold Brigade saw plenty of the ball and started to dominate proceedings, but just weren't clinical enough in front of goal. Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, savored a magical Durand Cup debut against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 3-2 victory last Saturday. In the 95th minute, with the score locked at 2-2, Rajasthan United executed a perfect team move wrapped up by 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum to seal the most memorable win in the club's brief history.

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: That’s it!! It’s Full-time! East Bengal once again being the better side for most of the game, failed to convert their chances and had to settle for a 0-0 draw yet again. Rajasthan on the other hand had their chances and were the better side in the last 20 minutes of the game. As things stand in the group of death, Mumbai and Rajasthan occupy the first two places and surprisingly, the Kolkata giants occupy the last two spots. East Bengal at third on 2 points and ATK Mohun Bagan languish at the bottom with a point. Next up for the Kolkata Fans, it’s the Kolkata Derby on 28th August! FT: EAST BENGAL 0-0 RAJASTHAN UNITED

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Superb football from Rajasthan United! Chaves and Nikum combining well and the Rajasthan foreigner lines up for the younger a juicy ball, who with the first-time attempt almost had his shot on target. Goes over the bar. EEB 0-0 RUFC (90+5)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: 5 minutes added on for stoppages. 5 minutes for both the sides to go for the killer! Who will have the last laugh? Or once again East Bengal will have to settle for yet another 0-0 draw. EEB 0-0 RUFC (90+5)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal win a corner this time around but as usual the delivery was disappointing and the attempt towards goal wasn’t up to the mark. On the other end Tuhin Das did everything well in the right flank but due to his delay, the ball goes out for a goal-kick. Eliandro was there for him inside the box but Tuhin miscues it. EEB 0-0 RUFC (88th Min)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal win a corner and Rajasthan clear it away from harm’s way. They are trying their every bit, but nothing fruitful is happening for them till now. On the other end East Bengal win a goal-kick. EEB 0-0 RUFC (84th Min)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: 10 minutes of regulation time still left and both sides wait for an opening goal. It’s getting frustrating for the home fans as they are yet to see their beloved team score a goal in this competition. EEB 0-0 RUFC (80th Min)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United now have a free-kick from a promising position! Let’s see what they can make out of it. Haven’t seen them getting it in the match. Chaves lines it up and it just goes wide towards the right side of the keeper. For a moment it looked like it was going in. EEB 0-0 RUFC (75th Min)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Eliandro looks promising, getting spaces and laying it out good passes. He will need support from his mates. 20 minutes remain in the game as East Bengal search for a winner. EEB 0-0 RUFC (70th Min)

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Substitution for East Bengal- Suhair and Lima come off. Mobashir and Eliandro take the field. The Brazilian makes his debut today. EEB 0-0 RUFC (68th Min)

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Kamaljit dives it to his left and saves it!! East Bengal survive!! Poor attempt from Barboza!! East Bengal move on. Rajasthan should’ve done well from the spot-kick, misses a glorious opportunity. EEB 0-0 RUFC (63rd Min)