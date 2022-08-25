AS IT HAPPENED | East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal once again being the better side for most of the game, failed to convert their chances and had to settle for a 0-0 draw yet again. Rajasthan on the other hand had their chances and were the better side in the last 20 minutes of the game. As things stand in the group of death, Mumbai and Rajasthan occupy the first two places and surprisingly, the Kolkata giants occupy the last two spots. East Bengal at third on 2 points and ATK Mohun Bagan languish at the bottom with a point.Also Read - East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

PREVIEW: East Bengal kicked off their campaign with an exasperating 0-0 draw against the Indian Navy on Monday. After a sluggish first half, the Red and Gold Brigade saw plenty of the ball and started to dominate proceedings, but just weren't clinical enough in front of goal. Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, savored a magical Durand Cup debut against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 3-2 victory last Saturday. In the 95th minute, with the score locked at 2-2, Rajasthan United executed a perfect team move wrapped up by 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum to seal the most memorable win in the club's brief history.

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.