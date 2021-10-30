Highlights ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA, T20 World Cup 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia. While England had gone in with an unchanged side, Australia made one change with Ashton Agar coming in for Mitchel Marsh.

Live Updates

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: England have set one foot in the semi-finals just like Pakistan from the other group. Thank you for joining us as we look forward to your company for the India vs New Zealand match.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: That’s it. England have hammered Australia here by 8 wickets with 50 balls to spare.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: 7 required now off 54 balls.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Six! Bairstow sweeps and sweeps well. This has gone a long way into the stands. This is just brilliant hitting.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Six! Now Bairstow joins the party.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Six! It is raining sixes at the moment in Dubai. Buttler is destroying this Aussie attack.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Bairstow is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Wicket! Agar strikes for Australia. Malan departs. A consolation wicket for the Aussies.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Four! This is a masterclass of hitting from Buttler. 15 coming off that Zampa over.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS LIVE STREAMING: Fifty! Buttler is having fun out there. Brings it up with a six.