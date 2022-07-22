Highlights England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: A very comprehensive win for England and they have levelled the series as South Africa bundled out for a paltry 83 runs. Reece Topley continued his impressive form and David Willey gave him really good support. They had England 5 down in no time. The visitors just never recovered. The only thing which could save them was rain which did arrive but it was not hard enough to take the players off the field. England however, managed to take the remaining wickets, Adil Rashid and Moeen did well to not only bowl the overs quickly but get the remaining wickets too. For South Africa, after an impressive performance with the bat in the last game, it was a sorry outing for them in this game. Their top order had no answers to the movement earlier on and the middle and the lower order could not handle the spinners. In the end, it was quite a poor show with the bat by them. Sam Curran is the Player of the Match for his crucial knock of 35 from just 18 balls and an important wicket of David Miller with the ball in hand.Also Read - Pakistan Pace Great Wasim Akram Wants ODIs Scrapped From International Calendar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Reece Topley, David Willey, Craig Overton Also Read - Ben Stokes ODI Retirement Could Be A Trend-Setter

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams Also Read - Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson's Form Behind Ben Stokes Retiring From ODIs? Nasser Hussain Makes HUGE Comment