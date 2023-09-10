By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
Highlights, ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: England Beat New Zealand By 79 Runs
England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.
AS IT HAPPENED | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score
England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.
Trending Now
ENG vs NZ Playing 11s
England: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.