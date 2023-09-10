Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights, ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: England Beat New Zealand By 79 Runs
live

Highlights, ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: England Beat New Zealand By 79 Runs

England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday. 

Updated: September 11, 2023 12:47 AM IST

By Nikhil

ENG vs NZ Live Score, ENG vs NZ 2nd ODI, ENG vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score, ENG vs NZ, ENG vs NZ News, ENG vs NZ Live, ENG vs NZ Live Score, ENG vs NZ Live Updates, ENG vs NZ Latest Score, ENG vs NZ Latest News, ENG vs NZ Score Updates, ENG vs NZ Pics, ENG vs NZ Score Updates, ENG vs NZ Pics, ENG vs NZ Venue, ENG vs NZ Google News, ENG vs NZ Google Pics,
ENG vs NZ

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score

England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

Trending Now

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: That’s it!! New Zealand are all out on 147 runs. England win this encounter by 79 runs. England have drawn level the series 1-1.

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 11 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 55/2. NZ 55/2 (11)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: New Zealand need 227 runs in 34 overs ENG 226/7 (34)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: That’s it for the English innings. They have managed to put a great total despite suffering a batting collapse. ENG 226/7 (34)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Willey gets a SIX! after Southee gets the wicket of Curran. 15 from the over. Livingstone stays unbeaten on 95 runs. ENG 226/7 (34)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: OUT! Curran departs after scoring a boundary on the first ball. Southee sent him after he scored 42 off 35 balls ENG 215/7 (33.2)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 8 runs from the over. England has reached a good total here. Livingstone is on 91 but can he complete his CENTURY! with one over remaining? ENG 211/6 (33)

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: SIX! from Livingstone to end the over. 11 from it. 200! comes up for England. ENG 203/6 (32)

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 8 runs from this over. England is heading towards a fighting total here. Thanks to Livingstone and Curran. ENG 192/6 (31)

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Glenn Phillips back into the attack. He somehow manages to keep the English heavy-hitters at bay in this over. Just 4 from this over, ENG 158/6 (28)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>