Highlights, ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: England Beat New Zealand By 79 Runs

Highlights, ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: England Beat New Zealand By 79 Runs

England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score

England defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 4-match series by 79 runs to level the series at 1-1 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

