Highlights England vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022: England Win By 4 Wickets, Qualify For Semis

ENG vs SL T20 WC Latest Updates: England Win By 4 Wickets, Qualify For Semis. Here you can follow live score and updates of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check Streaming details...

Updated: November 5, 2022 5:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Chris Woakes

1* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Ben Stokes

42 (36) 2x4, 0x6

Lahiru Kumara

(3.3-0-20-2)*

Kasun Rajitha

(3-0-40-0)
England vs Sri Lanka Score, T20 WC 2022

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs Sri Lanka Score

England rode on the experience of Ben Stokes as they scampered their way to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka, the result ending reigning champions and hosts Australia’s campaign in the tournament.

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka gave them an explosive start with a 45-ball 67 but the English bowlers roared back to restrict them to a modest 141 for eight.

Chasing a tricky target on a dry SCG wicket, Alex Hales (47; 30b) and skipper Jos Buttler (28; 23b) produced a ruthless opening partnership of 75 runs from 43 balls.

From there, they just needed 67 from 77 balls but in no time, half of the English side were down with crafty spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) once again triggering a collapse.

He dismissed the English openers in addition of just seven runs, before the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva (2/24) and Lahiru Kumara (2/24) got into the act.

With their designated No. 3 Dawid Malan injured (groin), England had a rejigged batting order and looked shaky, needing 31 runs in 33 balls when Moeen Ali became Dhananjaya de Silva’s second victim.

But English Test skipper Stokes, looking to find form in this tournament, held his nerves and closed out the chase with a composed 42 not out from 36 balls. He was associated in a nervy 15-run partnership with Chris Woakes.

After rain proved to be a dampener in the Australia-England clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier in the Super 12, the Aussies ended their group stage campaign with seven points, and their semifinal hopes rested on a Lankan win over the Englishmen.

Live Score ENG vs SL T20 WC Latest Updates: Here you can follow the live score and updates of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match from Sydney Cricket Ground. Check Streaming details…

ENG vs SL Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Live Updates

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: England have won this game and they beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets. New Zealand and England go through to the semis from Group 1.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 10 overs gone, England are now at 86/2. Harry Brook and Ben Stokes are two new batters in the crease. Three Lions are currently in a comfortable position.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 8 overs gone, England are now at 76/1. Buttler departed on 28 and Hasaranga picked up the first wicket of the second innings. ENG 76/1 (8)

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: After 6 overs of play, England are now at 70/0. What a power-hitting powerplay from the Three Lions. Simply Unstoppable! ENG 70/0 (6)

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: 12 runs coming from the second over, England are off to a bright start. ENG 15/0 (2)

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler open innings for England. After one over of play, the Three Lions are now at 3/0. ENG 3/0 (1)

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: English batters would be concerned about the SL spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga has been phenomenal in this competition and a big show is needed from him for the Lankans to make a match out of this.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Nissanka was the star for the Lankans. It was a disappointing show from them after getting off to a good start.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Eng vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Important for England to get off to a good start. They would know what is the requirement for them to make the semis.

  • 3:14 PM IST

