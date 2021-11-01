Highlights ENG vs SL Score and Latest Updates, Eng vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Jason Roy-MOTM. Pre-tournament favourites England have played as per the expectations in their first three games, steamrolling their opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday (October 30) night. The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seem to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though they have not needed one yet. England have sent out a loud statement to all the other teams with an eight-wicket rout of Australia, who too were looking a strong unit until their frailties were exposed. Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering their inexperience, Sri Lanka have not played too badly and the final over finish against South Africa could have gone either way. Unfortunately for them, it was their second loss in three games and they must win against England to keep themselves in the competition.

Live Updates

  • 11:44 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our Live Blog we’ll see you next time, till then goodbye !

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: That’s it ! Game over ! England won by 26 runs. Sri Lanka all out for 137.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: What a catch ! Billings and Roy combining to pull off a wonderful catch ! Hasaranga departs ! He was looking dangerous. Partnership broken.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 10 from the over. 41 needed from 4 overs. Difficult but not impossible ! SL 123/5

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: After 15 overs, Sri Lanka are now at 113/5. 51 needed from 30 balls. Shanaka and Hasaranga are well set in their 20s.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: After 13 overs, Sri Lanka are now at 87/5. Shanaka and Hasaranga has to fire now.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Sri Lanka have lost 5 wickets so far. Captain Shanaka and Hasaranga out there at the crease. Run-rate is almost 10 per over now. SL 87/2

  • 10:06 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Chris Jordan gets Avishka Fernando ! OUT !

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Sri Lanka are now at 54/3 after 8 overs.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    Live England vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: OUT !! Adil Rashid on top again ! Gets Kusal Perera out with a googly ! SL 34/3 (5.1)