India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I Score and Match Updates: The target of 123 was never enough in a T20 game against a side like England as the hosts beat India by 7 wickets to take the series 2-1.

With cameos from Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar, India have reached a face saving score of 122/8 after 20 overs. Will that be enough for the Indian team? England openers to come out to bat soon.

With the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, England have got India in a strangle. The pair of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana in the middle now. Amy Jones-led side have been electric in the field, pulling off some spectacular catches in the outfield. England won the toss and elected to field first.

Amy Jones at the toss: “It didn’t matter too much but we did think the dew had a little effect in the last game. We didn’t get enough runs, and we didn’t bowl our best ball for long enough.” Issy Wong comes in for is in for Lauren Bell. Harmanpreet at the toss: We would have have bowled first as well. One change for us too.

Check Playing XI’s here:

England Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (capt & wk), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur