Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Scorecard: Portugal, Spain, Canada & Morocco Emerge Victorius

Updated: November 18, 2022 2:52 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Portugal, Spain, Canada & Morocco Emerge Victorius (Credits: FIFA World Cup 2022)

Nov 17: Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE) – Canada beat Japan by 2-1.
Nov 17: Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman) – Spain beat Jordan 3-1
Nov 17: Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra) – CANCELLED
Nov 17: Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah) – Morocco beat Georgia 3-0
Nov 18: Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon) – Portugal beat Nigeria 4-0

Live Updates

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Final whistle!!! Portugal beat Nigeria by 4-0. Two goals in each half.

  • 2:05 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: GOAL!!! Back to back goals from Portugal. They are heading towards a comprehensive win. POR 4-0 NGR (86″)

  • 1:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: A superior Portuguese side is just displaying their prowess at the moment. POR 2-0 NGR (67″)

  • 1:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Welcome back to the 2nd half. Nigerians have shown slight improvement but are no match to the Portuguese. POR 2-0 NGR (49″)

  • 1:10 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Don’t go anywhere as we at india.com will bring you live updates from the 2nd half soon.

  • 1:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Half time is up and Portugal are leading 2-0 against the Nigerians.

  • 12:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Bruno Fernandes on an absolute roll here against Nigeria as he scores his 2nd goal. POR 2-0 NGR (35″)

  • 12:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Fernandes early lead has given Portugal an early lead. Nigerian chasing the ball yet again. POR 1-0 NGR (27″)

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: Bruno Fernandes scores one as Portugal goes up against Nigeria. POR 1-0 NGR (17″)

  • 12:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Portugal vs Nigeria FIFA WC 2022 Warm-up: 8 minutes into the match as Portugal has the possession. 80 per cent and Nigerian players are chasing the ball at the moment. POR 0-0 NGR (8″)

