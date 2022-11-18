live

Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Scorecard: Portugal, Spain, Canada & Morocco Emerge Victorius

Portugal, Spain, Canada & Morocco Emerge Victorius (Credits: FIFA World Cup 2022)

Nov 17: Canada vs Japan – 7:10 pm (Al Maktoum Stadium, UAE) – Canada beat Japan by 2-1.

Nov 17: Jordan vs Spain – 9:30 pm (Amman International Stadium, Amman) – Spain beat Jordan 3-1

Nov 17: Iraq vs Costa Rica – 7:30 pm (Basra International Stadium, Basra) – CANCELLED

Nov 17: Morocco vs Georgia – 9:30 pm (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah) – Morocco beat Georgia 3-0

Nov 18: Portugal vs Nigeria – 12:15 am (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon) – Portugal beat Nigeria 4-0

