Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches: Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious

Updated: November 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches: Argentina, Croatia, Germany, Poland Emerge Victorious (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Matches

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to start on November 20th- teams like Argentina, Croatia, Germany and Poland notched up morale boosting wins ahead of the showpiece event.

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia 0-1 (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina 0-5 (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany 0-1 (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile 1-0 (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)

Live Updates

  • 12:27 AM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: That’s it! It’s Full-Time! Germany win 1-0 and Poland defeat Chile by the same score-line as well.

  • 12:19 AM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: GOAAL! Piatek gives the all-important lead to Poland, with only 5 minutes of regulation time still left. POL 1-0 CHL.

  • 12:14 AM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: GOAAL!! Finally a goal for Germany and it’s Niclas Fullkrug for the 4-time Champions. A vital goal in almost 9 minutes of regulation time left. Poland vs Chile match is still goalless. GER 1-0 OMN

  • 12:03 AM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: We are into the last 19 minutes of the game and as things stand, it’s goalless. Who would’ve thought Oman would stretch the match for so long. Kudos to them. Poland and Chile are also yet to see a goal.

  • 11:49 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: It’s 58 minutes in both the games and we are still waiting for the opening goal. It’s quite surprising that Germany didn’t open their account in the score-sheet. The lower-ranked Oman is giving a tough fight.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: We are back for the second-half and already 2 minutes into the game and it’s 0-0 in both the games. We are yet to see a goal in the game.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: It’s Half-Time and surprisingly Germany go into break with a goalless score-line against Oman. Poland-Chile match is also goalless at the break.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: In the other two matches it’s goalless so far between Oman and Germany and between Poland and Chile.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: That’s it! Argentina win 5-0! La Albiceleste are now undefeated in 35 straight matches. FT: UAE 0-5 Argentina (Di Maria-2, Messi, Alvarez, Correa)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    FIFA WC 2022, Warm-up LIVE Score: 81st minute into the game, Argentina cruising by 5-0. We can still expect 1 or 2 goals in the last minutes of the game. UAE 0-5 ARG (81st Min)

