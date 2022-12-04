Highlights Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: ARG Beat AUS 2-1 to Qualify For Q/F.

live

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Lionel Messi stars with 9th World Cup goal as ARG Beat AUS 2-1 to Qualify For Q/F.

AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Australia, Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. This was not the walkover most were expecting, though. At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for the goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots. Emi Martinez came up with a sprawling save in the last seconds of an increasingly anxious match for Argentina to prevent the need for extra time and the potential of another shock in a World Cup that has been full of them.

