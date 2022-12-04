live

Highlights Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: ARG Beat AUS 2-1 to Qualify For Q/F

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Lionel Messi stars with 9th World Cup goal as ARG Beat AUS 2-1 to Qualify For Q/F.

Updated: December 4, 2022 3:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina's players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. This was not the walkover most were expecting, though. At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for the goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots. Emi Martinez came up with a sprawling save in the last seconds of an increasingly anxious match for Argentina to prevent the need for extra time and the potential of another shock in a World Cup that has been full of them.

Live Updates

  • 2:54 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: So Argentina will be facing Netherlands in six days time and it will be one cracker-jack of a quarter-final.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: Kuol almost made it 2-2 for the Australians!!! But Dibu Martinez made a fantastic save to deny it. FULL-TIME!!! ARG 2-1 AUS (Messi, Alvarez:: Enzo (OG) )

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: Lautaro Misses another good chance and Messi at the other end almost found the top corner of the net!! After that Argentina had a host of chances but they couldn’t score. ARG 2-1 AUS (90+5)

  • 2:19 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: 7 minutes has been added on for stoppages!!

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: Lautaro Martinez misses a sitter!!! Should’ve been 3-1!!! ARG 2-1 AUS (90th Min)

  • 2:16 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia: Confirmation coming in, it has been given as an Enzo Fernandez own goal. ARG 2-1 AUS (87th Min)

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: AUSTRALIA ALMOST MADE IT 2-2!! Behich what a run!!! Lisandro Martinez slides in to rescue. ARG 2-1 AUS (82nd Min)

  • 2:07 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: GOOAL for Australia!! Big deflection off the defender!! Goodwin will claim the goal. ARG 2-1 AUS (Goodwin) (77th Min)

  • 2:02 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: Substitution for Argentina. Lautaro Martinez and Tagliafico replace Julian Alvarez and Acuna. ARG 2-0 AUS (73rd Min)

  • 1:57 AM IST

    LIVE Argentina vs Australia, Round of 16: Messi went all the way inside the box and almost created a goal-scoring chance for Argentina. If he gets another goal, then he will be lone top scorer of the ongoing tournament. ARG 2-0 AUS (69th Min)

Published Date: December 4, 2022 3:10 AM IST

Updated Date: December 4, 2022 3:11 AM IST