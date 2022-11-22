live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Inflict Biggest Upset Of World Cup, Messi’s Argentina Beaten 2-1

AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia shocked everyone when they came from a goal down to beat mighty Argentina 2-1 to inflict perhaps the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup history in Lusail on Tuesday. In today’s match, Argentina took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty and got 2 of their goals ruled out due to offside. Al Shehri and Al Dawsari scored to quick goals in the second-half to leave La Albiceleste in complete shock. They went onto held onto the lead and secured a memorable and only their third victory in FIFA World Cup finals. This is not the first time Argentina lost their opening game of the World Cup. Back in 1990, Diego Maradona-led La Albiceleste lost 1-0 to Cameroon and they went onto reach the final.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Salman Al-Faraj, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari , Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.

