live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Inflict Biggest Upset Of World Cup, Messi’s Argentina Beaten 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Inflict Biggest Upset Of World Cup, Messi's Argentina Beaten 2-1.

Updated: November 22, 2022 5:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

fifa, qatar fifa world cup 2022, FIFA Wold Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Score, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Latest News, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Latest Updates, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Latest Pics, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football Match, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football News, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football Live, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football When and Where to Watch, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football When to Watch, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Venue, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Timings, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football News, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Football Updates, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Lionel Messi, ARG vs KSA
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Inflict Biggest Upset Of World Cup, Messi's Argentina Beaten 2-1.

 AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia shocked everyone when they came from a goal down to beat mighty Argentina 2-1 to inflict perhaps the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup history in Lusail on Tuesday. In today’s match, Argentina took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty and got 2 of their goals ruled out due to offside. Al Shehri and Al Dawsari scored to quick goals in the second-half to leave La Albiceleste in complete shock. They went onto held onto the lead and secured a memorable and only their third victory in FIFA World Cup finals. This is not the first time Argentina lost their opening game of the World Cup. Back in 1990, Diego Maradona-led La Albiceleste lost 1-0 to Cameroon and they went onto reach the final.

Also Read:

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Salman Al-Faraj, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari , Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.

Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!!! SAUDIA ARABIA HAS BEATEN ARGENTINA 2-1!! WHAT A SHOCKER!! THE UNBEATEN STREAK COMES TO AN END!! FT: ARG 1-2 KSA

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Julian Alvarez almost found the back of the net!!! The keeper pulls off a good save.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Al Shehrani is fine and he’s been stretchered off the ground.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: There’s serious concern in the field as a Saudi Arabia defender lay in the ground injured. It was clash of the heads and we hope everything is fine out there.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: 4 minutes to go, can Argentina get an equaliser?!

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Another off-side call for Argentina!!! It’s not their day it’s seems!

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: 8 minutes added on for stoppages!!

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: MESSI WITH THE HEADER!!! But it’s firmly held by the Saudi keeper!!! ARG 1-2 KSA (84th Min)

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina have been called off-side for a total of 9 times in the game so far. ARG 1-2 KSA (83rd Min)

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs KSA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi goes for the big shot and it’s well wide, not even close on target. 10 minutes to go, Saudi Arabia are on the verge of history. ARG 1-2 KSA (80th Min)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 22, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 5:43 PM IST