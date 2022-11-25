live

Highlights Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Group G: Richarlison Stars With Brace, BRA Win 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Serbia: Brazil get their campaign up and running as the South Americans defeated Serbia 2-0 to claim top spot in Group G, thanks to a brace from Richarlison.

Published: November 25, 2022 2:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Brazil: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Serbia: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Djuricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic.

Live Updates

  • 2:26 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: That’s it!, Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their opening group fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Commanding performance from the 5-times Champions. FT: BRA 2-0 SRB (Richarlison- 2)

  • 2:18 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: 7 minutes has been added o for stoppages!!

  • 2:09 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: CASEMIRO HITS THE BAR!!! WHAT A CURLER FROM LONG-RANGE!!! ALMOST A THIRD FOR BRAZIL! BRA 2-0 SRB (81st Min)

  • 2:03 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: GOAAAL!!!!! What a stunner from Richarlison!! Acrobatic side volley and the keeper is beaten all ends up!! BRA 2-0 SRB (74th Min)

  • 2:00 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: 20 minutes to go in the game, Brazil have the all important 1-0 lead. But Serbia keep the fight on. BRA 1-0 SRB (72nd Min)

  • 1:51 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: GOAAAL!!! Richarlison taps it in from close range!! The Serbians are beaten finally!!! Long-live the opening goal! BRA 1-0 SRB (62nd Min)

  • 1:49 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: ALEX SANDRO!!! WHAT A HIT!! It was like from 30 yards!! The keeper was beaten but he rattled the post!!! Well the 5-time champions are getting close. BRA 0-0 SRB (60th Min)

  • 1:43 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: NEYMAR WITH A FREE CHANCE INSIDE THE BOX!! But unfortunately he couldn’t connect it and the the ball goes out for a goal-kick after getting a deflection off his toe. Brazil are knocking on the door! BRA 0-0 SRB (55th MIN)

  • 1:42 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup: WHAT A TACKLE BY THE SERBIAN DEFENDER!! Lucas Paqueta was through on goal and a last ditch tackle saved the day for the Europeans. BRA 0-0 SRB (54th Min)

  • 1:39 AM IST

    LIVE BRA vs SRB, FIFA World Cup 2022: Nothing productive comes out of the corner as the Serbs scramble it out to safety. BRA 0-0 SRB (51st Min)

