Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Tunisia Hold Denmark to a Goalless Draw

FIFA World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN Updates: Game 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was played between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City stadium. After some adventurous play, the game ended with a goalless draw.

Updated: November 22, 2022 8:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | DEN vs TUN, FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN Score, Football News : Game 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was played between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City stadium. After some adventurous play, the game ended with a goalless draw. The goalkeeper of Denmark Kasper Schmeichel and the goalkeeper of Tunisia A. Dahmen put on some nice saves to save their team from the goal. Some rocket shots were fired by Eriksen but unfortunately missed the goal.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Predicted Playing XI

Denmark Squad: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Tunisia Squad: Ben Said; Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni.

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Match 6 of the FIFA World Cup Between Denmark and Tunisia ends with a draw. Both the teams tried hard for the opener but unfortunately not able to make it. All credit to the goalkeeper of Both Denmark and Tunisia Schmeichel and Dahmen respectively who put on some Heroics.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: No Penalty for Denmark.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: VAR check for the Penalty!!

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Denmark are appealing for handball but referee says game on. A long range shot from Lindstorm saved by the Tunisian goalkeeper.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Corner to Denmark in a crucial time.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: 5 minutes added as a additional time.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    VE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Substitution for Tunisia:
    Kechrida in for Drager
    Sassi in for Laidouni.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Some tackling and words exchange between Cornelius and Drager.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Yellow card for Khenissi for a strong tackle on Jensen.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: The game has entered its final Five minutes but still no goal from any side. Denmark are trying really hard but Tunisia has put up a strong resistance.

