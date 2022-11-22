Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Score Updates: Tunisia Hold Denmark to a Goalless Draw

live

FIFA World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN Score, Football News : Game 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was played between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City stadium. After some adventurous play, the game ended with a goalless draw. The goalkeeper of Denmark Kasper Schmeichel and the goalkeeper of Tunisia A. Dahmen put on some nice saves to save their team from the goal. Some rocket shots were fired by Eriksen but unfortunately missed the goal.

Free Live Streaming of Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema free.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark vs Tunisia Predicted Playing XI

Denmark Squad: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Tunisia Squad: Ben Said; Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni.

